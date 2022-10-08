Jacob deGrom bares status of finger injury ahead of Mets’ do-or-die Game 2

The New York Mets dropped their Wild Card opener against the San Diego Padres in the MLB playoffs, so that means they are likely to activate Jacob deGrom earlier than planned. However, the question is whether the star pitcher is ready and healthy to play or not.

For those not in the know, the Mets decided to hold deGrom in Game 1 of the Wild Card versus the Padres in a bid to preserve him for the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 34-year-old pitcher is dealing with blood blister on his throwing hand, and so New York had this plan to only play him in the Wild Card if they are facing elimination.

Had they won against the Padres, they had planned to send Chris Bassitt to the mound in Game 2. Unfortunately after the disaster of a Game 1, their worst fears happened. With that said, they seem to have no other choice but let deGrom take over in Game 2 on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after Friday’s loss, though, deGrom ensured everyone that his injury is no longer that big of an issue. He also vowed to do his best to fix the mistakes they made in Game 1 in order to extend the series, via SNY TV.

Despite dealing with blister issues recently, Jacob deGrom says his finger feels really good and the goal for tomorrow is to eliminate mistakes in big situations. pic.twitter.com/yDPiqyCa4A — SNY (@SNYtv) October 8, 2022

The Mets’ flopped big time against the Padres. While Max Scherzer is taking a lot of the blame, the whole team simply did not show up and the offense collapsed big time. Allowing home runs is one thing, being unable to score is another.

Jacob deGrom’s activation could help the Mets fix some mistakes, but the offense must also step up and make sure to respond if they want to win and avoid a sweep in the MLB playoffs.