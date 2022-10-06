It is possible that Jacob deGrom won’t get to toe the rubber in the playoffs until the National League Division Series. According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the New York Mets have a blueprint in which deGrom is not part of the starting rotation in the upcoming showdown with the San Diego Padres in the Wild-Card round, but that is largely dependent on the outcome of the series opener.

The ball will be in Max Scherzer’s hand in Game 1 of the Wild-Card series on Friday. According to the plan, if the Mets win the opener of this best-of-three series, they will be sending Chris Bassitt to the mound for Game 2. If the Mets manage to sweep San Diego, Jacob deGrom will make his debut in this postseason in Game 1 of the NLDS against the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers. That is the perfect scenario for the Mets.

However, if the Mets drop Game 1 to the Padres, Jacob deGrom is expected to take the mound in the win-or-go-home Game 2.

All that being said, the Mets have yet to make a final decision on their starting rotation again the Padres. San Diego already has Yu Darvish lined up to start on Friday.

The Mets would not have been in this position if it weren’t for them blowing out a huge lead in the National League East division to the Atlanta Braves. But they have to roll with the cards dealt to them.

The Mets are making their first postseason appearance since 2016.