Here are some bold predictions for the Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks have spiraled since Doc Rivers took over as head coach. Milwaukee is 3-7 since he took over, and they have dropped to 3rd place in the Eastern Conference. With the NBA season entering the final stretch after the All-Star break, we'll be making our Bucks bold predictions.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are both elite players, there is a lot to improve on. It's their first season playing together, and a lot more needs to be done if they want to be a contender.

Their numbers look great, as Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. The 29-year-old is also shooting a career-high 61.6 percent from the field. Lillard is also posting good numbers, averaging 24.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. However, Lillard has struggled with his efficiency at 42.3 percent from the floor and 34.1 percent from three.

The Bucks took a step in that direction by acquiring Patrick Beverley at the trade deadline. While Beverley isn't a star, he is a great defensive player and vocal leader who can help the Bucks' culture. Additionally, Beverley has played under Rivers in the past with the Los Angeles Clippers.

With that said, let's move on to our Bucks' bold predictions after the 2024 NBA All-Star break.

Bucks improve defensively

The addition of Beverley should help Milwaukee improve on the defensive end of the floor. The Bucks are slightly below league average on defense, as they have the 14th-worst defensive rating at 115.9. While they are not atrocious on the defensive end of the floor, their defense is nowhere near where it needs to be to compete for a title.

Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez are the team's best defenders. Antetokounmpo won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2020, and Lopez finished second for the award behind Jaren Jackson Jr. last season. Lopez has continued to be an elite shot blocker, with 2.7 blocks per game this season.

Antetokounmpo is also posting numbers on the defensive with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

However, despite having these two elite defenders, the Bucks' defense is below league average. The defense was anticipated to take a hit this season, as they acquired Lillard, an offensive-minded point guard while trading away Jrue Holiday, a defensive-minded guard.

It will be up to Rivers to determine what defensive scheme he wants the team to run to help them improve on that end of the floor. Milwaukee has some talented defenders, and they need to maximize energy and effort from everyone to become a better defensive unit.

Damian Lillard shoots more efficiently

Lillard's time with the Bucks can be defined as an adjustment period. While in Portland, Lillard was the clear-cut go-to option on offense. In Milwaukee, Lillard is finding a balance between running the offense and deferring to his co-star Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is by far the best player Lillard has played alongside, and there has been an adjustment period.

It doesn't help that Milwaukee has undergone multiple coaching changes since the offseason.

With Rivers taking over midseason, it presents a challenge as the Bucks have to acclimate to Rivers' coaching style and scheme. Although this is challenging, Lillard is talented and should become more efficient as the season progresses. He has 51 games under his belt with Milwaukee and should begin to play better alongside Antetokounmpo. Oh, and he just brought home the three-point title at NBA All-Star Weekend along with the All-Star Game MVP.

Bucks finish top 3 in the East

The Eastern Conference is in a tight race that will come down to how teams perform down the stretch. While Milwaukee has been on the decline, they are still in third place in the conference. The Bucks hold a 1.5-game lead over the New York Knicks and are only 1.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for second in the East.

New York is the biggest threat to dropping Milwaukee out of a top-three seed in the East. However, the Knicks are riddled with injuries to a key player, contributing to their four-game losing streak.

If they want to be a contender, the Bucks need to get on the same page with Doc Rivers. Milwaukee's had an eventful season, and it will be intriguing to watch how they react down the stretch.