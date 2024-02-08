The Bucks have landed Patrick Beverley in a trade with the 76ers, sending away Cam Payne and a future draft pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers' busy trade deadline continues as they reach an agreement to trade Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Patrick Beverley broke the news of the trade himself via the Twitter/X account for his podcast, the Pat Bev Pod. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Cam Payne and a second-round pick will be heading to Philadelphia and Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the pick is Milwaukee's own pick from 2027.

In a rare trade involving two conference rivals, the 76ers send their backup point guard to Milwaukee, a team in need of veteran defenders on the perimeter. Playing time has been scarce for rookie Andre Jackson Jr. and second-year wing MarJon Beauchamp under new head coach Doc Rivers, who has a strong preference for veteran players. He reunites with Beverley after spending three years together with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Meanwhile, the Bucks send Payne to Philadelphia, a team in need of three-point shooting. Payne shot 39.7 percent from deep in his 47 games with Milwaukee this season. The 76ers addressed their need for shooting in an earlier trade for Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield and, in this trade with the Bucks, added a future draft pick after trading away three to get Hield. This move also potentially opens the door for adding Kyle Lowry, a potential buyout candidate with plenty of links to the Sixers.

Beverley relished being a Sixer, speaking often about how much he enjoyed Philadelphia and giving back to the community while providing leadership for the team. He remains in playoff contention on a new team alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. It's safe to say that he and his podcast co-host, Philly-area native Adam “Rone” Ferrone, won’t forget being traded away.

Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 8, 2024

The Bucks have a record of 33-18 and own the third seed in the Eastern Conference while the 76ers, at 30-20, are fifth.