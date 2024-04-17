As the live-action film version of the popular video game Minecraft continues to film in beautiful New Zealand, fans have been clamoring for hints about the plot of the Jack Black-starring adaptation, though details have been sparse.
Minecraft gamers are therefore looking for clues wherever they can find them, so when Jack Black decided to post a goofy homage to YouTube's infamous Double Rainbow viral hit song from just outside his actor trailer for his mysterious character Steve, fans took notice.
With the simple caption “Minecraft rainbow 🌈” Black posted a video of himself capturing a particularly vivid New Zealand rainbow, while singing lyrics to Double Rainbow as a musical accompaniment.
He then proceeded to walk toward his actor trailer, with his character name “Steve” labelled on the door, and gave fans a look inside the trailer, where various images from the Minecraft video game are adorning the walls.
Black then flips the camera around selfie style to reveal his smirking familiar face, as if to say “you're welcome” (both for the song rendition and Minecraft movie bread crumbs).
The images revealed center on a typical block-shaped Minecraft everyman with an aqua shirt and dark blue pants, who's also brandishing a familiar Minecraft pixilated sword in one pic. Presumably, this is Black's Steve character.
As Black passes the pictures, he sings the apropos lyrics “What does it mean? It's so bright and so perfect…”
So obviously no huge plot spoilers here, just enough to whet fans' appetites.
Actually, if it educates the Minecraft community about anything, it's the appeal of the enduring classic Double Rainbow.
Many Minecraft players may be too young to remember this anthem, one of the earliest examples of a viral video hit — from a simpler online era when YouTube was the primary video-sharing platform.
The double rainbow song could actually be considered a fan response video to the original double rainbow viral video hit — in which a mind-blown Yosemite camper reacts with a unique emotional outburst to the sight of a double rainbow just outside his tent.
That video, from a user who goes by the handle Yosemitebear62, is entitled “Yosemitebear Mountain Double Rainbow.” It's from January 8, 2010, and has garnered over 51 million views to date.
Then, as autotune was gaining favor in the online music community, the band The Gregory Brothers decided to take some of the most popular lines from Yosemitebear62's video and turn it into a song… and the rest is history.
The partly ironic, tongue-in-cheek composition was a surprisingly catchy tune, and became arguably a bigger hit than the original video (although not if you judge based on view count, where the Double Rainbow song sits at 41 million views, 10 million fewer than the original).
It's been hard not to look at a rainbow ever since without getting the buzzy song stuck in your head, as Jack Black makes clear in his homage.
So even if we didn't learn a whole lot about his Steve character from the Minecraft film, at least Jack Black treated us to a fun stroll down YouTube memory lane and a glimpse of musical history from that simpler era of the 2010s.