If Richard Linklater's School of Rock ever gets a sequel, Jack Black has a title idea better than School of Rock 2.
Speaking to JOE, Black pitched his sequel title. It could be a nod to Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo.
“I wish there’d be a School of Rock 2 Electric Boogaloo,” he told the outlet. “I’m ready.”
On a real note, Black is interested in a sequel because of the names involved. Linklater may have directed, but The White Lotus creator Mike White wrote the film.
“You know Mike White wrote the first one and he’s a genius,” Black said. “And we’d have to have Mike White back in the saddle, but he’s real busy right now with White Lotus, the best show on TV.”
Jack Black is known for his work in comedy films such as High Fidelity, Shallow Hal, and Nacho Libre. His other credits include King Kong, Tropic Thunder, Goosebumps, and the recent Jumanji series.
His role, however, is in the Kung Fu Panda franchise. Black stars as Po in all four installments of the animated franchise.
What is School of Rock?
School of Rock is a comedy film that follows guitarist Dewey Finn (Black) after he is fired from his band. He subsequently takes a job as a music teacher at a prestigious prep school. He then has to coach the fourth-graders to win the upcoming Battle of the Bands competition so he can pay his rent.
The film starred Black, of course. But the young ensemble was headlined by budding star Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly). Sarah Silverman, Joan Cusack, and White also starred in the film.
It was a success for Paramount. School of Rock grossed over $130 million at the box office. A Broadway stage adaptation was made based on the film in 2015, over a decade after the film was released. From 2016-18, Nickelodeon aired a television adaptation of the film as well.
What could a School of Rock 2 look like?
If a sequel gets made, there are some challenges ahead. For one, the filmmakers would have to decide between bringing in a whole new set of kids or trying to bring back some of the OG actors. Miranda Cosgrove is still a big name, but not everyone in the ensemble went on to do big things. Perhaps Cosgrove could return as Finn's second in command.
Luckily, it does appear Jack Black is game for a return. That secures the biggest name involved. More than likely, they will surround him with new students.
However, Richard Linklater may be hard to nail down. Ditto for Mike White, who is continuing to churn out seasons of The White Lotus. Perhaps once both of their work slows down they can think about a School of Rock 2.
As for the story, it'd be fun to see Finn take on a new set of kids. By the end of the film, he's got new digs and is a music coach. Maybe we could see Finn be forced into a new situation — perhaps he has to teach bluegrass music as opposed to rock.
The landscape of rock music has also changed drastically. It isn't the same as it was 20 years ago, and Finn could also be forced to deal with the changing times and adapt to what pop music has become.