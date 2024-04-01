Jack Black saw Francis Ford Coppola's new Megalopolis come together, even though he didn't act in the film.
Deadline reported on visiting the set and noted how Black was on the sidelines in some interesting attire.
Reporting on what it was like being on set, Mike Fleming Jr. said, “There was a magic in the chilly night air as he (Coppola) filmed scenes of anarchy, with Mike Figgis shooting a documentary about the making of Megalopolis, and a scruffy looking Jack Black sat just out of camera shot in shorts on a lawn chair.”
He added, “He was not in the film; he just showed up most nights to watch Coppola work.”
Seems as though the School of Rock actor is a Coppola fan who enjoys watching movie magic come to life.
About Megalopolis
The movie is a sci-fi drama written and directed by Coppola set in New York. There, a woman, Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel), is divided between loyalties to her father, Frank (Giancarlo Esposito), and her lover, an architect, Caesar (Adam Driver), who's more progressive and wants to rebuild New York City as a utopia after a major disaster.
Before a recent screening, Coppola delivered a mission statement. It reads:
“Dear Friends,
As heard from me before: ‘I believe in America.'
If I could leave you with one thought after you see my new film, it would be this: Our founders borrowed a Constitution, Roman Law, and Senate for their revolutionary government without a king, so American History could neither have taken place nor succeed as it did without classical learning to guide it.”
The famed director is already on to his next movie now that his newest is all done.
He said, “One way I knew Megalopolis was finished is that I've begun work on a new film. It won't be cheap by any means, but I don't know it can be called an epic film.”
As for Jack Black, he seems to be keen on a possible School of Rock sequel.
During an interview with Joe, the actor said, “I wish there'd be a School of Rock 2: Electric Boogaloo.”
He added, “You know, Mike White wrote the first one and he's a genius. And we'd have to have Mike White back in the saddle, but he's real busy right now with White Lotus, the best show on TV.”
The original School of Rock was released in 2003. It starred Black as Dewey Finn, a down-on-his-luck guitarist who became a substitute teacher.
The film had good reviews, with a 92% Tomatometer and 64% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. It grossed $81.3M in the U.S.
It'll be interesting if Jack Black has a cameo or anything to do with Coppola's film once it comes out. If there is no time on film, we can all be rest assured he's chilling in the background.
Look for Megalopolis in theaters sometime in late 2024.