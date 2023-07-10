MLB history was made on Sunday during the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft when LSU baseball teammates Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews were selected with the top two picks. It marked the first time players from the same college were taken 1-2 in the MLB draft.

LSU gymnast and viral sensation Olivia Dunne reacted to the news on her Instagram, saying “Great day to be a Tiger.” Dunne was present at the College World Series where Skenes and Crews led LSU baseball to its seventh national championship.

Skenes earned Most Outstanding Player honors for the CWS, powering the Tigers toward the title with eight shutout innings in an elimination game against No. 1 Wake Forest. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates as the No. 1 pick.

Crews went to the Washington Nationals with the second pick, becoming the first player to win the Golden Spikes Award, a national championship and be drafted in the top five in the same year. He was the best player in the country from start to finish, reaching base safely in every game in 2023.

LSU athletics have been on top of the college athletics landscape for quite some time. Along with the baseball team's national championship win this year, the LSU women's basketball team won the title. Those come four years after the football team won its fourth national championship.

The Tigers were the headliners for the 2023 MLB Draft and both Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews could make a quick ascent to the big leagues and become sooner rather than later.