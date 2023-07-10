Dylan Crews was part of all sorts of history when he was drafted by the Washington Nationals with the second overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He and LSU teammate Paul Skenes became the first college teammates to get drafted first and second, and Crews is the first player to win the Golden Spikes Award, a national championship and be drafted in the top five in the same year.

Crews is the highest player the Nationals have drafted since they took Bryce Harper with the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft. He's looking forward to wearing the same uniform Harper wore for seven seasons.

“Seeing him in a Nationals uniform, it was pretty awesome,” Crews said. “I'm going to play my game and hopefully have as much impact as him. He's just a complete player.”

Crews himself is a complete player in a lot of people's eyes. The 21-year-old outfielder dominated the college landscape during his three years at LSU, winning two SEC Player of the Year Awards and earning the top individual honor in college baseball with his Golden Spikes Award win this season.

Crews saved his best season for last, hitting .426 with a 1.280 OPS, 18 home runs and 70 RBIs in 71 games for LSU in 2023. He reached base safely in every game for the Tigers en route to the program's seventh national championship.

Dylan Crews has a long way to go before he reaches Bryce Harper territory with the Nationals, but if anyone is capable of coming close to that realm in this year's draft, it's Crews.