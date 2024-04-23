Following Louisiana State University gymnastics team’s historic victory at the NCAA Championships, star athlete Olivia Dunne has opened up about her future with the Tigers. The LSU team claimed their first national title in a thrilling showdown on April 20 in Fort Worth, Texas, raising questions about Dunne's potential return for a fifth season.

At 21, Dunne, who has balanced a high-profile athletic career with significant social media influence, finds herself at a critical juncture about whether or not to use the COVID-19 waiver to return for a fifth year with the Tigers.

In an interview following the championship, she expressed mixed emotions about the possibility of coming back.

“It definitely makes me want to come back, but I haven't quite thought about it completely,” Dunne said, per Anahy Diaz and Scott Stump of Today. “I've just been focused on the now and winning this national title, so I'll definitely start thinking about it.”

Olivia Dunne's NIL valuation

Dunne’s tenure at LSU has been marked not just by her athletic achievements but also academic achievements, including the prestigious Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Scholastic All-American title. Her social media prowess is equally noteworthy, with 5 million and 8 million followers on platforms like Instagram and TikTok respectively, making her one of the most recognized figures in college sports today.

She has also become a prominent figure among college athletes benefitting from the NCAA's NIL policy changes, which, since July 1, 2021, allow athletes to economically capitalize on their personal brand through sponsorships. Dunne's significant social media following has secured her lucrative deals with brands such as Grubhub, Vuori, BodyArmor and American Eagle. According to ON3, Dunne’s NIL valuation stands at $3.7 million, with each social media post she makes valued at $31,000, positioning her at the forefront of college women athletes in terms of financial influence.

This success, Dunne notes, comes from her dedication and sacrifices, including foregoing leisurely summers for rigorous training, with plans to evolve her personal brand into a full-fledged business post-graduation.

“I pretty much sacrificed my summers, those pool days, those beach days with your friends,” Dunne told Gosk. “I was in the gym training.”

LSU’s historic championship journey

Meanwhile, the Tigers' journey to their first NCAA championship was nothing short of dramatic. Leading the competition through two rotations, LSU momentarily lost its lead to Utah. However, the team showcased their championship mettle by regaining control in the crucial final rotations.

In the beam event that clinched the championship, five LSU gymnasts scored remarkably high, with Konnor McClain's 9.9625 leading the event and securing her position as the meet's top performer. Haleigh Bryant also excelled, leading the vault event with a score of 9.9500. LSU brought home the victory after edging out University of California, Berkeley with junior Aleah Finnegan’s 9.95 score on the beam as the team's final performer. Dunne did not compete in the championships but was there to cheer on her teammates.

“It was probably one of the best beam routines I've ever seen her do,” Dunne said about Finnegan. “Tears filled my eyes, tears filled Tigers' fans eyes, tears filled her eyes — it was amazing.”

The championship culminated with LSU posting a final score of 198.2250, edging out top contenders California, Utah, and Florida.