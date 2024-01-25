Shaq's 'The Money Game' docuseries spotlights LSU stars Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese in the NIL era.

Prime Video is set to release “The Money Game,” a documentary series highlighting the shifts in college athletics due to changes in NIL rights. The series is a deep dive into the 2023-24 season of LSU Athletics, including star athletes Angel Reese and Olivia Dunne, and is produced by Campfire Studios, Axios Entertainment, and Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends.

Prime Video announced the docuseries in a press release Thursday.

LSU boasts an SEC-best 51 team national championships and is currently home to three of the top-10 collegiate earners in NIL.

Angel Reese, known as the “Bayou Barbie” and known for the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Championship, and Olivia Dunne, a gymnastics sensation with a massive social media following, are central to the narrative. Alongside them are Flau’jae Johnson, an SEC Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year and Roc Nation signee, and Jayden Daniels, LSU quarterback and a potential NFL draft pick. Together, these athletes represent a new era in college sports, a reality highlighted by their impressive NIL valuations – Dunne at $3.5 million, Reese at $1.7 million, Daniels at $2.2 million and Johnson at $1.1 million,, per On3's NIL rankings. The four athletes tout a collective 20 million-plus social media followers as well.

Directed by Drea Cooper, “The Money Game” showcases LSU's reputation as a powerhouse in college athletics, boasting 51 team national championships, and highlights how NIL rights are reshaping the landscape. The docuseries is expected to attract not only sports fans but also viewers interested in the evolving intersection of sports, business and social media influence.

The executive production team includes Ross Dinerstein, Rebecca Evans, and Ross Girard of Campfire Studios; Erica Winograd, Jim VandeHei, and Roy Schwartz of Axios Entertainment; and Shaquille O’Neal, Colin Smeeton, and Michael Parris of Jersey Legends.