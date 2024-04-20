The LSU gymnastics team concluded the 2024 NCAA season with an incredible feat. The Tigers won their first-ever national championship, edging out California, Utah, and Florida with a score of 198.2250. Olivia Dunne (also known as Livvy Dunne) and her squad prevailed after a tight battle on Saturday.
LSU led through two rotations before initially losing its lead to Utah. However, they regained control after a strong finish on the beam. In the final rotation, five Tiger gymnasts scored a 9.9+, with Konnor McClain's meet-leading score of 9.9625 on the beam, per NCAA.com
In addition to McClain's beam effort, LSU's Haleigh Bryant lead the vault event with a meet-leading score of 9.9500. Meanwhile, Livvy Dunne was not a top finisher but her support helped the Tigers seal the victory.
Moreover, LSU gymnastics' historical championship victory feat has social media in a craze. Here are some notable X reactions:
Many users expressed congratulations to the Tigers after their hard-earned victory. However, others were more passionate in their responses. For example, one fan could not contain their excitement for the program after following them throughout the entire season.
“Gymnastics season ticket holder here!! I'm crying so proud of this team. Well deserved…Geaux Tigers,” the X user wrote followed by a series of purple and gold emojis.
Similarly, another user echoed their excitement for the Tigers in a bold statement:
“Congratulations LSU LADY TIGERS NCAA CHAMPIONS…SO HAPPY FOR YOU ALL WHAT AN AMAZING END TO THE EPIC YEARGOD BLESS YOU ALL,” the fan wrote on X.
Many fans admired LSU's clutch performance after they briefly trailed the meet. Their resiliency and focus to seal the win captured the hearts of many. Of course, many cannot help but wonder what Olivia Dunne's stance is on the season's end, given her social media popularity.
Olivia Dunne provides LSU gymnastics insight after an eventful career
Livvy Dunne joined the LSU gymnastics team in 2020 and has excelled in the uneven bars and floor exercises events since her debut. Unfortunately, she faced injuries that sidelined her for much of the 2022-23 season but she eventually made her way back to contribute to her talented squad.
Many fans know Dunne for her social media stardom. She has millions of followers across multiple platforms. In addition, she is one of the highest-earning NIL collegiate athletes, earning over $3.5 million annually. Moreover, Dunne has appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue two times.
In 2023, the issue highlighted her “all-academic” and “all-star” accolades as a Division 1 athlete. Then, Dunne was featured for her entrepreneurial prowess in the 2024 issue. The star collegiate gymnast has achieved a lot and added to her list after her team's NCAA title.
Dunne's collegiate career is coming to a close, and while she cherished her time as an athlete, she is relieved to get some rest. She gave fans insight into what she found most difficult during her time at LSU in an interview with ESPN's SportsCenter.
“Probably the conditioning. I don’t like lifting weights really. But I… it’s a love-hate relationship and I’ve learned to kind of love it this year because this has been the best physical shape I’ve been in since I’ve been in college. So it’s a love-hate relationship but I think that’s something I probably won’t miss,” Dunne said.
What Livvy Dunne will undoubtedly miss is the experiences she had with her teammates during her time in college. While her gymnastics chapter at LSU is over, she and her team get to celebrate their incredible NCAA title achievement.