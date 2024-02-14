Will Liam Hendriks sign with a team in MLB free agency?

Three-time All-Star closer Liam Hendriks is reportedly receiving interest in MLB free agency. However, Hendriks isn't necessarily in a rush to sign before the start of the 2024 season, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“Reliever Liam Hendriks has multiple offers and has set a deadline of Thursday to sign with a team, sources tell ESPN. If Hendriks doesn't sign now, he would keep rehabbing from Tommy John surgery on his own and throw for teams in late July before signing for the stretch run,” Passan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Hendriks has battled through adversity over the past couple of years. Hendriks was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma before the 2023 season. However, Hendriks beat the cancer five months after being diagnosed.

He returned for the Chicago White Sox in 2023 and pitched in five total big league games. Hendricks, however, later suffered an elbow injury and ultimately underwent Tommy John surgery in early August.

He is not giving up, though. He may not sign with a team until July, but Liam Hendriks clearly wants to continue pitching.

It isn't surprising to see him receive interest in free agency. Hendriks emerged as one of baseball's best closers with the White Sox and Oakland Athletics, making the aforementioned three All-Star teams and even leading the league in saves with 38 in 2021.

Hendriks' story is one of resilience. Nobody would have blamed him if he walked away from the sport after his cancer diagnosis. He could have returned following his elbow injury and surgery. Hendriks is a fighter though. He's not going to let anything defeat him.

Liam Hendriks will retire when he's ready. 2024 doesn't seem to be the year Hendriks will walk away from baseball, however. In fact, he might end up playing a pivotal role for a team during the playoffs, regardless of whether he signs this week or in late July.