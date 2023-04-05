Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks announced on Wednesday that he has won a five-month battle with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma by releasing a statement on Instagram.

“These past 5 months have been both the quickest and slowest in my life,” Liam Hendriks said in his Instagram post, via SoxOn35th. “Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I’ve ever done. I cannot thank my team of doctors and nurses enough for coming up with the best medical plan for me. No words can express the gratitude I have for them saving my life.”

RING THAT BELL! (via hendriks_31 • IG) pic.twitter.com/WauRHobLyK — Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) April 5, 2023

Hendriks thanked his wife, who was there for every appointment.

“To my wife: You came to every single appointment,” Hendriks said in his Instagram post, via SoxOn35th. “You held my hand every step of the way. You were my voice of confidence and always made sure I felt loved and safe throughout it all. I love you.”

He thanked his family and friends as well.

“To my family, friends and fans: Your support kept me going,” Hendriks said in his Instagram post, via SoxOn35th. “You kept me in the right frame of mind to beat this. Your encouragement made a bigger difference than you will ever know. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. 💚”

Hendriks was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in January. The White Sox kept him off of the 60-day IL because they had hope that he could return to MLB action before then. With Hendriks’ latest announcement, it seems that he could return to the White Sox soon.