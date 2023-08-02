Chicago White Sox star reliever Liam Hendriks reportedly underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, per White Sox beat writer Daryl Van Schouwen. Hendriks isn't expected to return until 2025, per Bob Nightengale.

The entire MLB world is rooting for Hendriks, who defeated cancer earlier this season and returned to pitch for Chicago. He has become one of the most respected players in the game and if there is anyone who can make a return from this surgery, it's Hendriks. Nevertheless, this is a devastating update for a pitcher who is regarded as one of the best closers in baseball.

Liam Hendriks' 2023 season

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Liam Hendriks has appeared in just five games in 2023. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma prior to the '23 campaign. It was a scare to say the least, but Hendriks fought hard against the cancer. Nobody would have blamed the three-time All-Star for sitting out the entire 2023 season. Instead, Hendriks not only defeated the cancer but returned to the White Sox.

He allowed three earned runs across five innings of work prior to suffering an injury. Hendriks' timetable was initially unclear, but now it has become apparent that he will miss a significant amount of time after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Hendriks' MLB future is now uncertain. He is already 34-years old so Hendriks likely won't be able to pitch again until he's 36. Again, however, this is Liam Hendriks we are talking about. If he wants to battle and try to return to MLB, you would be foolish to bet against him.