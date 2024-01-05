Could the Diamondbacks add an All-Star slugger to their lineup?

The Arizona Diamondbacks are making moves this offseason to ensure they're not a one-hit wonder. The reigning National League champions signed Eduardo Rodriguez to bolster their starting rotation and brought back Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to keep the lineup as deep as it was last season.

Arizona reportedly wants to make it deeper and has its sights set on a pair of All-Stars who could fit perfectly into the D-backs lineup as a designated hitter.

Sluggers Jorge Soler and JD Martinez are both on Arizona's radar, according to Mark Feinsand. He mentioned that both players have multiple teams interested in them and with the Diamondbacks wanting to remain a contender in 2024, it makes sense that they'd pursue two of the best bats left on the free-agent market.

Soler, who turns 32 in February, has reported interest from four teams. One of the purest power hitters in the MLB, Soler cranked 36 home runs for the Miami Marlins in 2023. He split time between DH and the outfield and could be in for a similar role if he signs with the Diamondbacks.

Soler earned his first All-Star nod last season and would slot nicely into the heart of Arizona's lineup. Only seven teams hit fewer home runs than the D-backs last season. Adding Soler – who averaged 31 home runs per season since 2019 (excluding the shortened 2020 season) – would likely change that.

A reunion in the desert?

Jon Heyman also reports that the D-backs could be a destination for JD Martinez. At least five different teams have shown interest in him according to Heyman and Feinsand, with both mentioning the Los Angeles Angels alongside the Diamondbacks.

Martinez is coming off an outstanding season with the Los Angeles Dodgers that saw him slug 33 home runs and drive in 103 runs in 113 games. He posted his highest OPS since 2019 and was named an All-Star for the third consecutive season and sixth time in his MLB career.

Martinez spent the second half of the 2017 season with the Diamondbacks and quickly became a fan favorite. He hit 29 home runs in 62 games with Arizona, earning votes for NL MVP despite spending half the season in the American League.

Martinez would not only give the Diamondbacks another reliable bat but would bring veteran leadership and drive to a team loaded with young talent. He wouldn’t give the same sort of versatility in the field as Soler though and would likely be limited to DH duties after playing 12 total innings in the field in 2023.

The Diamondbacks already boast one of the strongest rosters in the National League and have plenty of confidence heading into the 2024 season despite losing the World Series. Adding one of these sluggers to its lineup would make Arizona even more of a threat in a top-heavy NL.