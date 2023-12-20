After making a run to the World Series, Zac Gallen is expecting the Diamondbacks to stay at the top.

No one expected Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks to reach the World Series in 2023. But after expericing vast postseason success, Gallen is looking to ensure that the Diamondbacks prove they're here to stay and that their run wasn't a fluke.

Reaching the playoffs as a Wild Card team, Arizona took down the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies to reach the World Series. As he both reflects and looks forward, Gallen is ready to do it all again in 2024, via The Player's Tribune.

“If you ask me, the best thing about the run was the pure joy our fans got to experience,” Gallen wrote. “The looks on everyone's faces, the energy around the city, the roar we'd hear at Chase when we were stringing hits together, or when Mert or Pffadt or Ginkel needed to make a pitch.”

“It was unlike anything I've experienced,” Gallen said. “And it made me so proud to be a part of this organization, this city, this community. I won't forget it as long as I live.”

Diamondbacks go dancing

Before taking on the Dodgers and then Phillies, Arizona first had to face the NL Central winning Milwaukee Brewers. Gallen admitted that the team knew that no one would've faulted them had they got swept 2-0. However, not that the Diamondbacks were in the playoffs, they weren't going to go down easy.

Taking down all NL division winners, the Diamondbacks proved they're no slouch. They've doubled down on their success with an active free agency. They may have lost the World Series, but Arizona isn't looking to leave MLB's upper echelon anytime soon.

For Zac Gallen, the Cy Young nominated pitcher has now seen the mountain tops in Arizona. Compared to where the Diamondbacks were as an organization, Gallen is ready to take the ball club even higher.

“It's a whole new era of D'Backs baseball, as far as I'm concerned,” Gallen said. “I can't wait to see where things go next.”