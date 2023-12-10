Martinez is one of four free agent DH's being considered by the Snakes

The Arizona Diamondbacks have renewed hope of signing free agent designated hitter J.D. Martinez now that his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, have agreed to terms with free agent DH/starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani.

“The Arizona Diamondbacks are hopeful of signing free-agent DH J.D. Martinez now that the Dodgers no longer need him,” reported USA Today's Bob Nightengale on Sunday. “With Justin Turner also in play.”

Martinez played 113 games with the Dodgers in 2023 after signing a one-year, $10-million deal in February.

The 36-year-old Miami, Florida native is a 13-year MLB veteran, a career that includes six All-Star appearances and three Silver Slugger awards.

Martinez played 62 games with the Diamondbacks in 2017 after he was traded there by the Detroit Tigers in exchange for Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara, and Jose King.

Despite his advanced age, Martinez “should produce average power in addition to plenty of contact,” according to Baseball America. “Though some scouts think he might have trouble handing quality big league fastballs.”

Reports have indicated that the Diamondbacks are also considering free agents Rhys Hoskins and Jorge Soler for their DH role.

The Diamondbacks lost three right-handed bats to free agency at the conclusion of the 2023 season: Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Tommy Pham, and Evan Longoria opening up the need for a right-handed hitting outfielder or full-time DH.

“A right-handed bat is somebody that would help fill out our lineup,” said Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, according to MLB Trade Rumors. “There are options and various places to get that. Depending on who that was, where that landed, how that fit, I think we would have more flexibility for how the rest of it would come together.”