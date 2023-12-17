The Diamondbacks re-signed Lourdes Gurriel Jr., but they are still in the market for Justin Turner and J.D. Martinez

The Arizona Diamondbacks have had a busy start to the offseason after coming up just short in the 2023 World Series, with their latest move being to re-sign All-Star outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to a three-year, $42 million deal. And yet, even with that deal, they might not be done just yet, as it sounds like they have their eyes on a pair of sluggers to shore up their designated hitter spot.

In addition to re-signing Gurriel, the Diamondbacks picked up Eugenio Suarez in a trade with the Seattle Mariners, but they still could use some help at their designated hitter spot. That has led Arizona to target both Justin Turner and J.D. Martinez, and even with Gurriel back in the fold, the Diamondbacks are still looking to find a way to add one of them to their roster.

Via Bob Nightengale:

“The Diamondbacks say they still are in market for a DH with Justin Turner and JD Martinez on the radar. They’ve had a fabulous winter.”

The Diamondbacks are still looking to upgrade their lineup

Both Turner (.276 BA, 23 HR, 96 RBI, .800 OPS) and Martinez (.271 BA, 33 HR, 103 RBI, .893 OPS) had really strong 2023 campaigns, and could be brought in on cheap, short deals to provide an immediate boost to the lineup. After adding Suarez and re-signing Gurriel, there aren't too many holes left on Arizona's roster, so if they could land one of these guys, they would be in a really good spot moving forward.

The Diamondbacks are going to be one of the top championship contenders in the MLB this upcoming season one way or another, but if they can land one of these guys to shore up their starting lineup, that will make them even tougher to beat. Arizona will celebrate re-signing Gurriel, but it looks like they are quickly going to turn their attention to Turner and Martinez.