Left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is heading to the Diamondbacks after agreeing to a four-year deal worth $80 million.

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Eduardo Rodriguez, as expected, have agreed to a deal that could pay the left-handed pitcher up to $99 million.

Rodriguez is signing a four-year deal worth $80 million with the Diamondbacks. However, it has a vesting option that could take it to $99 million over five years, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

For what it's worth, the deal between Rodriguez and the Diamondbacks had been expected after it was reported earlier on Wednesday that they are inching closer to an agreement. They were said to be in “advanced discussions” for a multi-year contract, and sure enough, it didn't take much time before the two sides reach a deal. The New York Mets have also been linked with Rodriguez, but it's definitely hard to say no to a team that got so close to winning it all in the past season.

It also didn't come as a surprise that Eduardo Rodriguez found a new home before Shohei Ohtani did. As the Japanese superstar takes his time before making a decision among the many suitors that he has, Rodriguez's free agent market moved rather quickly.

The Diamondbacks needed starting pitching help, and they have certainly found the guy they need in Rodriguez. If there is anything that their 2023 World Series loss made it clear to them, they need depth in their pitching crew if they want to consistently contend.

Rodriguez played the past two seasons with the Detroit Tigers. He had a solid year with the team in 2023, finishing with a 13-9 record on top of a 3.30 ERA, 143 K and 1.15 WHIP. A World Series winner with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, Rodriguez brings not only pitching depth but also plenty of experience for a Diamondbacks team with massive title aspirations.