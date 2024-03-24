The Arizona Diamondbacks have retooled their roster as they look to make another deep playoff run in 2024. However, the Diamondbacks have kept at least one player completely off of the trade block.
Arizona has been reluctant to deal outfielder Jake McCarthy, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The Diamondbacks could make him available come summer if he no longer fits their roster. But for now, McCarthy is staying in the desert.
The now 26-year-old broke onto the scene as a rookie in 2022. It was technically his second trip to the bigs, as he appeared in 24 games in 2021. However, McCarthy used the most of his rookie eligibility, hitting .283 with eight home runs, 43 RBI and stolen bases over 99 games. He finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting.
McCarthy's stats dipped in 2023. He played the same amount of games as 2022, yet hit .243 with two home runs, 16 RBI and 26 stolen bases.
The Diamondbacks still clearly have big plans for McCarthy. Still, if Arizona is chasing a big name trade candidate at the deadline, perhaps they could then look to deal the outfielder for an immediate boost.
Diamondbacks have depth in the outfield
Arizona has the reigning Rookie of the Year in Corbin Carroll patrolling right field. He will be a staple of everything the Diamondbacks do as a franchise for the foreseeable future. The D'Backs posses much more outfield talent than just Carroll however.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. made his Arizona debut in 2023, earning the first All-Star nomination of his career. Over 145 games – a new career-high – Gurriel hit .261 with 24 home runs, 82 RBI and five stolen bases. The home runs set a new career-best. Arizona rewarded the outfielder for his eye-catching debut with a new three-year, $42 million contract.
With Carroll and Gurriel in the corners, Alek Thomas is poised to be the Diamondbacks starting center fielder. He struggled a bit in 2023, hitting .230 with nine home runs, 39 RBI and nine stolen bases over 125 games. But with strong defensive work in center, the Arizona is willing to count on an emergence on the dish.
Alongside the starters, the Diamondbacks also signed Joc Pederson as their new designated hitter. A long-time outfielder, perhaps Arizona gives him defensive starts throughout the campaign to switch up their lineup.
What McCarthy must do
While his batting average dipped in 2023, the outfielder was still a demon the basepaths. His 26 stolen bags trailed just Carroll on the team in 2023. A two bag improvement over his rookie season, the Diamondbacks are surely impressed by McCarthy's speed.
He won't knock anyone out of the lineup at the beginning of the season, but McCarthy could be a valuable bench piece. He'll need to be more consistent in the box, but getting on base would only help the heavy hitters behind him in the lineup.
The Diamondbacks have a strong lineup, but through the rigors of a 162-game season, there will be a need for replacements. Even if Arizona has a clean bill of health, players will need days of rest. Jake McCarthy must show that he is among the best the team has if the D'Backs don't want to lose their spark while resting their stars.
It wasn't long ago that McCarthy was considered one of the best rookies in the National League. Arizona surely hasn't forgotten by turning down every trade call about him. But if McCarthy hasn't truly proved his value by the summer, the Diamondbacks could revisit those calls and make a deadline splash.