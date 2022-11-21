Published November 21, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The MLB hot stove is cooking up some spicy rumors right now, and it looks like the Arizona Diamondbacks are set to get in on the action. The Diamondbacks may be rebuilding, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t going to make some moves this offseason. And even with all the attention being focused on the free agent market right now, Arizona could be in position to run the trade market over the next few months.

The top of the center fielder free agent class is headlined by Brandon Nimmo, but for teams that cannot land Nimmo, they may turn to the Diamondbacks, who have four left-handed hitting center fielders on their roster. While they will explore trades for these four players, one guy in the group, Corbin Carroll, is off the table for Arizona this offseason.

“Nimmo is the leading free agent in center field, but not the only option for rival clubs in need at that position. The Diamondbacks, whose roster includes four left-handed hitting center fielders, are open to a trade. Corbin Carroll, who had an .830 OPS last season in his first 115 major-league plate appearances, is off-limits, according to sources familiar with the team’s thinking. But three others with the ability to play center — Daulton Varsho, Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy — are in play.” – Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic

The Diamondbacks could be in a great spot to get a nice return for Daulton Varsho, Alek Thomas, or Jake McCarthy if they do move them this offseason. But it’s clear that the organization believes that Carroll is the team’s center fielder of the future after his solid finish to the 2022 season with Arizona. As free agents begin to find new homes, don’t be surprised if the Diamondbacks deal from their excess of center fielders this offseason.