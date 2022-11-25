Published November 25, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The San Francisco Giants are reportedly in high spirits when it comes to their latest pitch to Aaron Judge. The Los Angeles Dodgers, although unsuccessful with their first rumored offer, are staying in hot pursuit of the New York Yankees star.

While both marquee franchises are certainly drawing consideration from Aaron Judge, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman there are still a few factors working against them in their chase for the reigning American League MVP.

One is the value of his California connection. While he did grow up rooting for the Giants, his hometown of Linden, California, it’s not exactly a stone’s throw away from either team’s facility with the distance being at least two hours away from San Francisco. He also now resides in Tampa, which is much more accessible when you’re playing their team from the same division as the Yankees.

Another is the value of the ballpark. While Aaron Judge doesn’t usually need a tape measure to check if his home runs cleared the fences, it doesn’t hurt to be playing in Yankee Stadium to give his offensive numbers a boost.

Both the Dodgers and Giants offer much less hitter-friendly fields. Considering Judge’s recent pursuit of history, there’s a good chance he’s weighing that aspect as well.

These roadblocks don’t necessarily close the door on an Aaron Judge move to California, but there are certainly going to be some more compelling arguments needed to sway him from ultimately running it back with the New York Yankees.