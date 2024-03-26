MLB The Show 24 Ranked Co-Op allows you and your buddies to hit dingers and make memories together. However, not every player, returning or new, knows how to play Ranked Co-Op with friends. Therefore, to help players out, we created a guide on how to play Ranked Co-Op in MLB The Show 24. Without further ado, let's get right to it.
How Do You Play Ranked Co-Op in MLB The Show 24?
Play ball! ⚾
MLB The Show 24 is out today on PS5 and PS4: https://t.co/E97OSTOWCa pic.twitter.com/kBYXvn5Qzz
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 20, 2024
To play Ranked Co-Op in MLB The Show 24, you need to:
- Enter Diamond Dynasty Mode
- Go to Play Tab > Online Modes > Ranked
- Select Ranked Co-Op
- Invite your friend
Overall, playing co-op with friends in MLB The Show 24 is easy. Firstly, you need to enter Diamond Dynasty mode. From here, go the Play Tab, and select Online Modes. From here, you select Ranked Modes and the Co-Op option should appear. Lastly, just invite a friend and you're all set.
For this mode in MLB The Show 24, you're going to need all the help you can get. We recommend either playing with a friend you can actually communicate with. Whether it be through party chat or phone call, you need to work together to win games.
Diamond Dynasty lets you build your own MLB super team by collecting various card items. However, you can earn extra rewards by playing modes like Ranked Co-Op. To win Ranked Co-Op games, you need a mixture of experience, and an understanding of the game's meta. Therefore, try to familiarize yourself with the best player cards and items to earn.
Additionally, make sure to keep changing up your pitch types. Never throw the same pitch often, and always keep your opponent guessing which move comes next. For batters, try to learn your opponent's favorite pitch types. It's okay not to swing on every pitch, and see what the opposition is trying to do. Who knows, you might just find yourself on first base without doing anything.
Overall, that includes everything you know to play Ranked Co-Op in MLB The Show 24. We hope this guide helped you link up with your best buds and win some games in Ranked Co-Op. Feel free to check out some of our other The Show 24 guides, like how to pitch or hit better. Lastly, catch up on some of the latest MLB The Show 24 Review Scores.
For more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.