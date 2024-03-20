We created an MLB The Show 24 Pitching Guide to help newcomers lower their ERA and earn some strikeouts. Overall, pitching in the Show 24 feels similar to previous installments. However, there's many interfaces for pitching as well as different pitch types. Therefore, we'll explain everything to help you become a better pitcher in The Show 24.
How To Pitch Better In MLB The Show 24
To Pitch better in MLB The Show 24, players must use the right interface, learn different pitch types, and understand player stamina and confidence. In this guide, we'll go over all three. Furthermore, we'll throw in some miscellaneous tips to help you strategize better.
MLB The Show 24 Pitching Interfaces – Which One Is The Best?
MLB The Show 24 features five different Pitching Interfaces:
- Pinpoint – Player uses both timing and accuracy to influence pitch direction. Allows most precision for aiming pitches
- Meter – Like the name suggests, the player uses a meter by pressing a button when the needle lands at optimal spots.
- Pure Analog – Player uses both analog sticks – right analog for wind-up, and left for aiming purposes.
- Pulse – Player aims using the analog stick, but this pitch style focuses more on timing rather than power.
- Classic – Most basic form of pitching and easiest to learn. Simply pick the pitch type, aim, and throw.
Overall, Pinpoint is the best pitching interface in The Show 24. While likely the most difficult to learn, it offers the greatest control over all other pitch types. It requires you to trace a line and reach the circle at the end just in time to throw a perfect pitch. Tracing Patterns perfectly isn't easy, which is why we recommend playing on easier difficulties so you can get used to it.
However, the easiest to learn would be Classic. It factors almost everything into player stats, and those who remember playing older MLB titles remember this style. Nevertheless, we encourage you to try out all five interfaces to discover the best for you.
MLB The Show 24 Pitch Types
Overall, The Show 24 offers three main pitch types to trick out the opposing batter. They include Fast Balls, Breaking Balls, and Off-Speed:
- All Fastball Types
- Four-Seam
- Two-Seam
- Cutter
- Splitter
- All Breaking Ball Types
- Curveball
- Screwball
- Slider
- Slurve
- Off-Speed
- Changeup
- Circle Changeup
- Forkball
- Knuckleball
Firstly, Fastballs, as the name imply, are the fastest pitches in the game. Breaking Balls move slower, but they move more and typically catch batters off-guard. Lastly, Off-Speed pitches work similarly to breaking balls, which move slower but catch batters off-guard. However, they tend to resemble a fastball pitch, confusing opponents even more.
Overall, the most important thing to know about pitching is to just switch your pitch types and aim. Try attacking from high, down-low, in the corners, and even a few intentional balls just to get a rhythm. The goal is to always keep your opponent guessing by using various pitch types and confuse them. Hit them with a four-seam up high, and then a changeup down low.
Personally, I wouldn't say any pitch type works better than others. However, I tend to mostly throw Four-Seams or Two-Seams, and use it every two or three pitches.
MLB The Show 24 Pitching Guide – Player Ratings & Confidence
Lastly, and most simply, it's important to understand that some pitchers are better than others. Someone like Spencer Strider will be easier to play with than Jordan Lyles. Furthermore, you also need to substitute whenever your starter starts to struggle or get fatigued.
That's what Reserve and Closing Pitchers are there for. Overall, the more pitches you throw, the more tired your starting pitcher gets. Additionally, poor-play will affect a pitcher's confidence, and your team's chances of winning. Therefore, make sure to substitute in either late-game or desperate situations in which your starting pitcher cannot finish the game.
Personally, I prefer to substitute my starter around the 7th-8th inning depending on the game. However, if my pitcher is earning multiple strikeouts and balling out, then there's no harm to keeping him in until the end. It all just depends on how many pitches you throw in a game.
Overall, that wraps up our basic guide on pitching in MLB The Show 24. We hope this guide helps you understand the different interfaces, pitch types, and substitutions. However, if you're also curious on how to bat, check out our guides on batting and batting interfaces.
