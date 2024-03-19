We created an MLB The Show 24 Batting Guide to help people score more runs. Overall, MLB The Show 24 contains many similar elements to previous games in the series. Nevertheless, this guide should help those, new or returning, understand the mechanics of batting in-game. Without further ado, let's help you put the pressure on pitchers and hit some dingers.
MLB The Show 24 Batting Guide – How Do You Swing In The Show 24?
Overall, there's three ways to swing in MLB The Show 24:
- Normal Swing – X/A on PlayStation/Xbox
- Contact Swing – Circle/B
- Power Swing – Square/X
Overall, Normal Swings are the standard, and the ones you should use the most. They're easier to hit, and help your players get on base. However, if you're up a few runs, the bases are loaded, and a hitter like Aaron Judge is up to bat, well feel free to try a Power Swing.
However, Power Swings are more difficult to land. Therefore, only use it when using a powerful hitter in a low-risk situation. Then again, you could also use in the most desperate of situations, if you find yourself down in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Lastly, Contact Swings worst best for pitchers or low-rated batters who you need just to advance the bases. You could also just bunt and sacrifice a runner, but Contact Swings enable the possibility of avoiding an out entirely. We only recommend it in those specific situations when you just need to rotate the lineup and reach your better hitters.
Before you even swing, you'll to select your Hitting Interface. You can check out our more detailed guide on hitting interfaces. However for the sake of time, we recommend the Zone Hitting Interface. Nevertheless, all three options include:
- Zone – Control the PCI and the level of contact
- Timing – Focus solely on hitting the ball on time
- Directional – Influence the ball's direction, but not the level of contact.
MLB The Show 24 Batting Guide – Tips & Tricks
Firstly, it's important to understand that batting takes time and patience. Therefore, we wanted to list the following tips:
- Knowing Your Team/Players
Regardless of your skill as a player, you need to understand the actual ratings of the players you control. Therefore, try to identify your teams best and worst hitters. With someone like Bryce Harper, you can feel a bit more free to experiment with Power Swings. However, if you're someone like Bryson Stott, maybe play a little more carefully.
Knowing each player's strength eventually leads to a comfortable rhythm. Over the course of a few games, you understand your play-makers and those who need more attention. This aspect can only really be learned with playing the game over time.
Like Billy Beane in Moneyball said, “He gets on base”. That's the mentality you want to have when drafting, signing, or scouting new hitters in The Show 24. Overall, pick the guys who you can rely on to do at least the basics.
- Adjusting the view
Firstly, try changing your Hitting View in the settings menu. Overall, this setting allows you to change your batting view of the game. Choose whichever view you feel gives you the best view of the pitcher and the surrounding field. Secondly, adjust the PCI transparency by changing its Opacity in the settings menu as well. This makes it easier to see where the ball is coming from but still makes the PCI visible.
While not as important as other tips, this should help you find a comfortable view. Furthermore, feel free to use the game's practice mode, and go to the camera settings. Switch around the different views to find the one for you.
- Put Pressure On The Pitcher
Overall, the best way to deal with great pitcher is by tiring them out. While we all love home runs and want them instantly, that's not always going to be the case. Therefore, focus on getting on base.
Furthermore, another way to deal with Pitchers is by playing patiently. Whether they throw balls, or you keep hitting fouls, it's important to know that each pitch drains their stamina. So don't swing on every pitch, and pay attention where the ball is going.
Eventually, you'll get better at identifying their pitch type and allow them to make more mistakes. The sooner their starting pitcher has to step out, the sooner the reserves and closers step in. Overall, these pitchers aren't necessarily bad, but they might tire out faster, or have weaker ratings.
This is where you take advantage of the opposition. With a tired-out pitching rotation, they'll be prone to make more mistakes while you'll earn more opportunities to score more runs. Furthermore, they tend to tire out faster, meaning your opponent is slowly growing desperate. The constant cycle of getting on base and scoring runs will wane down their confidence, giving you a route to victory.
Overall, it's better to play conservative ball and just focus on getting on base. While we love scoring home runs, we risk quick outs and less wear-&-tear on the pitcher. Therefore, it's best to let some of your more average players focus on getting on base via Normal or Contact swings.
That wraps up everything you need to know about the basics of batting in The Show 24. We hope this guide helped you understand the swinging types, interfaces, and tips and tricks.
