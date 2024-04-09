MLB The Show 24 Season 1 is officially underway, with a brand new Season Awards Program, three new Storylines, and much more. Furthermore, the first season of The Show 24 also comes with new packs, series, and a new Conquest Map. Overall, Season 1 comes with a lot of content, but it'll require a lot of grinding if you want the best items. Without further ado, let's take a look at everything new in MLB The Show 24 Season 1.
What's New In MLB The Show 24 Season 1?
MLB The Show 24 Season 1 Adds tons content in the form of new Storylines, a New Season Awards Program, and more.
Firstly, The Show 24 Season 1 adds three new Negro Leagues Legends in Storylines: Negro Leagues Season 2. Overall, you'll get the chance to re-live some of the big career moments of legendary players like Larry Doby, Leon Day, and Jose Mendez. Storylines' level of authenticity goes way beyond the player names, with classic uniforms and stadiums to match the era you're playing in.
Secondly, MLB The Show 24 Season Awards Program essentially replaces the Monthly Awards. The main differences are that the Awards cards can only be obtained via Packs instead of the program itself. This particular program, Drop 2, celebrates players from the Topps Now series and Season Award Series.
- Michael Conforto, LF (91 OVR) – Season Award
- Jung Hoo Lee, CF (88 OVR) – Topps Now
- Jared Jones, SP (88 OVR) – Topps Now
- Graham Pauley, 3B (88 OVR) – Topps Now
- Jackson Chourio, RF (88 OVR) – Topps Now
Additionally, the Season Awards Drop Pack 2 features even more unlockable player items. However, it'll cost you a hefty sum of 30,000 Stubs. These packs, limited to just 5 per player, offer the following players:
- Victor Scott II, CF (89 OVR)
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B (89 OVR)
- Ryan Borucki, RP (89 OVR)
- Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B (92 OVR)
- Brady Singer, SP (92 OVR)
Furthemore, Season 1 also added a new Pipeline Series which features the top prospects of the 2024 season. Expect more additions in the future via Pipelines and Headliners Choice Packs.
Overall, Pipeline Pack 1 allows the player to choose 1 Diamond Player item from a Rare (92 OVR) or Base tier (89 OVR). Players can find these packs in the Show Shop for 40,000 stubs (3 packs per player) for a chance to earn the following players:
Rare Round:
- Roderick Arias, SS New York Yankees (92 OVR)
- Jordan Beck, CF Colorado Rockies (92 OVR)
- Nick Frasso, SP Los Angeles Dodgers (92 OVR)
Base Round:
- Ryan Clifford, RF New York Mets (89 OVR)
- Brayan Rocchio, SS Cleveland Guardians (89 OVR)
- Blake Mitchell, C Kansas City Royals (89 OVR)
- Carson Whisenhunt, SP San Francisco Giants (89 OVR)
- Chase Petty, SP Cincinnati Reds (89 OVR)
Furthermore, the Headliners Choice Pack 7 features Chicago Cubs' first-rounder Matt Shaw (Pipeline Series). This pack, costing 35,000 stubs (3 per player), is also now available in The Show Shop.
Additionally, MLB The Show 24 Season 1 offers an update to the Egg Hunt Conquest Map. It features a new goal for you to earn 15 jellybean vouchers. Redeem these in Exchange Items to still earn one of the Hidden Egg. Keep an eye out for new Challenges of The Week, which offer rewards like official gear signed by your favorite players. Find these Challenges in the Quick Play menu.
Lastly, along with the recent content update, MLB The Show 24 added a new roster update to accomodate for the Opening Week Roster Transactions. Overall, this includes International Star Rookies, MiLB Top 100 Prospect players, and Other MLB Players. Some of the new players include:
International Star Rookies Added:
- Shota Imanaga
- Jung Hoo Lee
MiLB Top 100 Prospects Added:
- Marcelo Mayer
- Roderick Arias
- Blake Mitchell
- Josue De Paula
Other MLB Players Added:
- Miguel Sano
- Burch Smith
- Joe Ross
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about MLB The Show 24 Season 1. From new Storylines, to a new Season Awards Program, there's a lot of new things to check out. While we're uncertain about the new Season Awards Program, and how much grinding is required of it, we also love the addition of new Storylines Content.
Additionally, Season 1 comes with plenty of new packs and Diamond Dynasty content to keep you hitting home runs until you earn it all.
Furthermore, MLB The Show 24 Update 4 recently went live, adding fixes for several modes. Additionally it added the new Philadelphia Phillies Connect Uniforms from Nike, along with several other improvements. Lastly, The Show 24 also released a new roster update, with rosters now updating weekly throughout the course of the season.
We hope you enjoy everything MLB The Show 24 Season 1 has to offer. Come back soon for Season 2 coverage!
