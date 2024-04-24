MLB The Show 24 Update 6 recently arrived, fixing multiple crashing errors across Franchise, March To October, Online head-to-head and Daily Lineups. Furthermore, the latest update adds the New York Mets City Connect Uniforms, along with other fixes to improve the game. Most notably, the simulation screen in RTTS should now match the game scenario in extra innings. Without further ado, let's take a look at MLB The Show 24 Update 6, and it's full list of Patch Notes.
MLB The Show 24 Update 6 Patch Notes – Full List Of Improvements
PS4: 1.06
PS5: 1.006
Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S: 1.0.0.73
Nintendo Switch: 1.06
Scheduled to deploy: April 23rd/4 AM PT
GENERAL:
- New York Mets City Connect uniform has been added.
- Fixed an issue with Dynamic Difficulty while player locked.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when selecting a team in Daily Lineups on Jackie Robinson Day.
ONLINE HEAD-TO-HEAD:
- Fixed a crash that could occur after attempting to throw out a baserunner after a walk.
ROAD TO THE SHOW:
- The simulation screen will now match the game scenario in extra innings.
FRANCHISE AND MARCH TO OCTOBER:
- Teams will now wear their City Connect uniforms for the correct home games during the season.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when entering Franchise or March to October.
MISCELLANEOUS:
- Fixed an issue causing some player names to display incorrectly on the back of jerseys.
- Various fixes to presentation and audio.
DEVELOPER NOTES
- There are no gameplay or live content balance changes at this time.
Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about MLB The Show 24 Update 6. While the update included no gameplay or live content balance changes, it at least should hopefully reduce the amount of crashes experienced by users. Furthermore, you should now have less worry when playing modes like March to October, Franchise, Daily Lineups, and in Online Head-To-Head.
Additionally, not only did the game add a new City Connect jersey, but it also fixed an issue that should now allow teams to wear those jerseys for the correct home games. Now you'll see teams where the appropriate jerseys for the proper events.
But beyond just crashed and uniforms, the latest update also made other fixes and improvements. Firstly, the simulation screen should match the game scenario in extra innings. Furthermore, the developers fixed an issue with dynamic difficulty while already locked to a player. Lastly, the latest update also made several audio and presentation fixes.
