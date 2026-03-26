The Detroit Tigers are facing off against the San Diego Padres on Opening Day, and it's a matchup that many are looking at to see how the teams may perform this season. For the Tigers, they were able to see what Kevin McGonigle looks like, and their first impression may be all they needed to see.

McGonigle got his first MLB hit and a 2-run double in the first inning of the matchup.

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Welcome to the bigs, Kevin McGonigle! He drives the very first pitch he sees for a 2-run double and his first MLB hit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U2RMcKlXgZ — MLB (@MLB) March 26, 2026

More on this story to come.