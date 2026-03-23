Nobody wants to say it out loud, but the Detroit Tigers are built to win right now. Not in a “maybe in a couple years” way. Not in a “if everything goes perfectly” way. Right now. And it starts with the most important thing in October baseball: elite pitching.

Tarik Skubal is not just good. He is the best pitcher on the planet until proven otherwise. Back-to-back Cy Young seasons, a 2.21 ERA in 2025, 241 strikeouts, and the kind of presence that changes a postseason series the moment he steps on the mound. This is his walk year. That matters. Players elevate when generational money is on the line, and Skubal already pitched like an MVP candidate last season.

Now imagine that version of Skubal with real support.

Pitching can carry this Tigers team all the way

The addition of Framber Valdez completely changes the ceiling of this team. He is a workhorse lefty who can dominate in his own way, generating ground balls and eating innings like few others in baseball. Pairing him with Skubal gives Detroit two legitimate aces, the kind of 1-2 punch that can carry a team deep into October. Then it gets scary.

Jack Flaherty, while inconsistent in 2025 with a 4.64 ERA, now slots into a lower-pressure role where he does not have to be “the guy.” That is exactly where he thrives. Casey Mize continues to develop into a reliable starter, and then there is Justin Verlander, who at 43 still posted a 3.85 ERA and finished last season looking like vintage Verlander with a 2.60 ERA over his final stretch.

That is not just depth. That is dominance waiting to happen. And in the postseason, when rotations shorten, Detroit can realistically throw Skubal, Valdez, and a rejuvenated Flaherty or Verlander in a series. Good luck scoring runs against that. The bullpen quietly holds its own too. Adding veterans like Kenley Jansen and Kyle Finnegan gives Detroit late-game stability. They are not flashy, but they are experienced, and that matters when games tighten up in October.

So yes, the pitching is championship caliber. But what about the offense?

The offense is the dark horse of the Tigers' roster

Here is where people are sleeping. The Tigers do not have one superstar hitter yet, but they might not need one. What they have is depth, balance, and a lineup full of above-average bats that can beat you in different ways. Nine players posted a wRC+ above 100 last season. That is not normal. That is consistency across the board.

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Spencer Torkelson quietly took a step forward in 2025, hitting 31 home runs with improved underlying metrics that suggest even more is coming. Riley Greene, despite leading the league in strikeouts, still hit 36 home runs and drove in 111 runs. If he trims even a fraction of those strikeouts, he becomes a legitimate superstar overnight.

Colt Keith is on the verge of a breakout. Kerry Carpenter brings left-handed power. Gleyber Torres adds stability. This is a lineup that does not rely on one guy getting hot. It keeps coming at you.

And then there is the wild card. Kevin McGonigle.

The top prospect is knocking on the door after posting ridiculous numbers in the minors, including a 182 wRC+ last season. If he translates even a portion of that production to the majors, Detroit suddenly has the star it is missing. That is how teams go from good to dangerous fast. What makes this Tigers team different from previous versions is timing and intent.

For most of the offseason, it looked like Detroit was being passive. Then they flipped the switch. Signing Valdez. Bringing back Verlander. Reinforcing the bullpen. Extending A.J. Hinch. This front office knows exactly what this season represents. It is the last guaranteed year of Skubal before free agency. They are all in.

And that urgency matters. We have seen this formula win before. A dominant rotation, a deep lineup without glaring holes, and a team playing with something to prove. Detroit checks every box.

The AL Central is winnable. The Tigers already took it last year with 87 wins, and projections have them right back in that range. Once they are in the postseason, none of that regular season noise matters. All it takes is one hot run. One dominant stretch from Skubal. One breakout from a young bat.

And suddenly, the Tigers are not just a feel-good story. They are the team nobody saw coming. So while everyone else is focused on the usual contenders, do not lose sight of what Detroit has built. Because if everything clicks, and there is a real chance it will, this is not just a playoff team.

It is a World Series team.