The Detroit Tigers are currently gearing up for the 2026 MLB season, which is slated to begin later this week. The Tigers are looking to build off the success of last year, which featured a run to the ALDS, where they lost to the Seattle Mariners in five games.

Two of the brightest young prospects in the Tigers' organization are infielder Kevin McGonigle and outfielder Max Clark, who have been working their way through the team's farm system and seem poised for MLB breakouts in 2026.

Recently, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic broke down how that duo, who are friends off the field, could be key to helping the Tigers take another step forward this season.

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“If McGonigle is what they think he is, if Max Clark, their great outfield prospect, comes up later in the year and is also what they think he is, that is a transformative combination for them, and it might make them into a World Series contender,” said Rosenthal, per Foul Territory on X, formerly Twitter.

“I don't want to put too much on these kids, but the offense has been the question for the Tigers over the last couple of years. If these two young players help that offense reach another level, then we're talking about something else with the Tigers now that they've added Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander, along with Tarik Skubal at the top of the rotation,” he added.

Indeed, the Tigers' pitching department figures to be one of the best in the league this year, headlined by the two-time Cy Young winner in Skubal. If Clark and McGonigle are able to provide the offense with a big boost, Detroit could enter legit championship contention as the 2026 season unfolds.