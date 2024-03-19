Mookie Betts' wife is Brianna Hammonds. The high school sweethearts have been together since their days at John Overton High School in Nashville, Tenn. Betts was the school's baseball superstar, batting .548 with 24 stolen bases in his junior year. He signed a commitment letter to attend the University of Tennessee on a baseball scholarship.
The Boston Red Sox drafted Betts in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB draft. Betts decided to rescind his commitment to Tennessee, instead signing a $750,000 contract with the Red Sox.
He bounced around the minor leagues from 2011 to 2014, and the team began his transition to the outfield with the second base depth chart crowd in front of him. Betts reached base in 71 straight regular-season and playoff games combined during the 2013 and 2014 seasons.
The Red Sox promoted Betts to the major leagues on June 28, 2014. Betts made his first All-Star Game in 2016, finishing the season with a .318 batting average, 214 hits, 31 home runs, and 113 RBIs. He was the runner-up to Mike Trout for the MVP award.
Betts led the majors with a .346 batting average in 2018. He won his third consecutive Gold Glove, first American League MVP and the Red Sox won the World Series. He was the only player in AL history to get all these honors, plus the Silver Slugger Award.
Betts was famously traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2020 season, and he went on to win his second World Series title.
Heading into the 2024 season, Betts is a seven-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion and has a net worth of $70 million. Let's meet the woman who has stood by Mookie Betts' side since high school, Brianna Hammonds.
Who is Brianna Hammonds?
There isn't much known about Brianna, as the couple likes to keep her life out of the public eye. She has an athletic background, playing basketball in high school and college.
Brianna now raises the couple's kids and does everything she can to support Mookie during his baseball career. She is often seen at his games and even threw out the first pitch at Mookie's jersey night at Dodger Stadium.
Brianna is involved in many philanthropic activities with Mookie. The couple has the 5050 Foundation, which holds a bowling event in LA due to their love for the sport.
Mookie Betts, Brianna Hammonds relationship
Mookie and Brianna began dating in high school. However, the pair met as far back as middle school. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in November 2018. However, the pair didn't get engaged until January 2021. They didn't take long to tie the knot, saying their vows on Dec. 1, 2021, in Palos Verdes, Calif. The couple welcomed their first son in April 2023.
They like to stay close to their Nashville routes, owning a home in Franklin, Tenn. Mookie and Brianna also have a beautiful $10 million mansion in Los Angeles.
“Brianna has been by my side since we were teenagers,” Betts told PEOPLE magazine after their engagement. “Together we've grown mentally, physically, and spiritually. She is my best friend, mother of my child, my lover, and my soon-to-be wife.”
“We’ve been together a long time and gone through different chapters in our relationship as we’ve grown as individuals,” she told Ebony ahead of their wedding. “Marriage is sacred, it’s one shot and that’s it. I’ve always known that I loved and adored him, but I knew I wanted to be his wife when it felt weird to go a day without seeing or talking to him.”
Nevertheless, this is all we know about Mookie Betts' wife, Brianna Hammonds.