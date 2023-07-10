Mookie Betts' net worth in 2023 is $50 million. Betts is currently the right fielder of the Los Angeles Dodgers, although he has been playing in the infield as well in 2023. He is one of the most well-accomplished players in major league baseball today.

Betts is a two-time World Series champion, six-time All-Star, has been selected three times for All-MLB team honors, and was the 2018 American League MVP. He is also the first MLB player in history to win the MVP, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, a batting title, and the World Series in a single season. In this article, however, we will be talking about Mookie Betts’ net worth in 2023.

Mookie Betts’ net worth in 2023 (estimate): $50 million

Mookie Betts’ net worth in 2023 is estimated to be at $50 million. This is agreed upon by multiple reputable sources such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Markus Lynn “Mookie” Betts was born on October 7, 1992, in Smyrna, Tenn. Mookie’s parents named him Markus Lynn Betts because they wanted his initials to be “MLB.”

During his high school years at John Overton High School in Nashville, Betts was an already excellent baseball player. In his junior year, he batted .548 with 24 steals. He received multiple scholarship offers from schools like Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham. However, he signed a letter of intent during his junior year to join Tennessee on a baseball scholarship.

Aside from baseball, he was also an incredible basketball player. In his junior year, Mookie was named the MVP of the District 12-AAA tournament. The following year, he averaged 14.1 points, nine assists, four rebounds, and three steals a game en route to winning another District 12-AAA MVP award. He was also named the Class AAA All-City Player of the Year for the Nashville metropolitan area.

Mookie Betts excels at bowling

Mookie Betts also excelled in bowling. In 2010, he was named the Tennessee boys Bowler of the Year as he had a high score of 290 that year. He grew up bowling at Donelson Strike and Spare in Donelson, Tennessee.

His excellence in bowling can be attributed to his mother. The night before he was born, his mother was in a bowling alley.

“I bowled up until the time he was born,” Diana said to the Boston Globe. “He’s been in the bowling alley all his life.”

At the age of 3 years old, Mookie was already able to push a bowling ball, and his mother put up bumpers to give him his start. When he was 4 years old, he could put his fingers inside the ball and actually roll it.

“We saw that he was actually aiming for a certain spot on the bumper and I’m like, ‘If you’re that smart, that you can aim for a certain spot and hit a certain target, you can roll a ball all the way down the lane,’ ” she said.

Her mother, Diana, was a softball player in high school and was Mookie’s first little league coach.

Mookie Betts is drafted by the Red Sox

In the 2011 MLB Draft, Mookie Betts was selected by the Boston Red Sox with the 172nd overall pick in the fifth round as a second baseman. He then signed a $750,000 contract with the Red Sox. He played one game for the GCL Red Sox of the rookie Gulf Coast League.

Betts then made his way to multiple teams in the minor leagues such as the Lowell Spinners of the New York-Penn League, Greenville Drive of the Low-A South Atlantic League, the Salem Red Sox of the High-A Carolina League, the Surprise Saguaros of the Arizona Fall League, the Portland Sea Dogs of the Double-A Eastern League, and the Pawtucket Red Sox of the Triple-A International League.

Mookie Betts makes his major league debut

On June 28, 2014, the Red Sox promoted Mookie Betts to the major league roster. He made his major league debut on June 29 as he got his first career hit against New York Yankees starter Chase Whitley in the fourth inning. On July 2, he hit his first home run against the Chicago Cubs’ Carlos Villanueva.

Between July and August, Betts shifted duties between the Boston Red Sox to the Pawtucket Red Sox. On August 29, Mookie hit his first career grand slam against Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer, making him the youngest Sox player to hit a grand slam in 49 years. He finished his rookie season with 52 major league games played and a .291 batting average with five home runs.

In the 2016 season, Mookie Betts was selected to participate in the 2016 MLB All-Star Game (his first of six consecutive All-Star appearances). He played 158 games that year, and he had a .318 batting average, 214 hits, 122 runs scored, 42 doubles, 31 home runs, and he led the MLB in total bases with 359.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mookie Betts has historic 2018 season

The 2018 season was arguably the best season in Mookie Betts’ career so far. In 136 games played, he led the MLB in batting average with .346, in slugging percentage with .640, and runs scored with 129. He helped the Boston Red Sox finish the year with a record of 108-54 en route to winning the World Series after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was also the second Red Sox player in history to join the 30-30 club. On top of that, he’s the only player in American League history to win the Gold Glove Award, Silver Slugger Award, AL MVP, and the World Series in a single season.

Mookie Betts is traded to the Dodgers

After six seasons with the Red Sox, Mookie Betts was traded on February 10, 2020, along with David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong, and Jeter Downs. On July 22, 2020, Betts signed a lucrative 12-year deal with the Dodgers worth $365 million with a signing bonus of $65 million, making it the richest contract in Dodgers history.

Unfortunately, the 2020 season was cut short to 60 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite that, he helped the Dodgers advance to the World Series to face the Tampa Bay Rays. Betts hit a homer in Game 6 to give the Los Angeles Dodgers the 2020 World Series win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts)

After the season, he was second in voting for the National League MVP. He was also awarded his fifth consecutive gold glove and his fourth straight Silver Slugger award.

Mookie Betts’ Achievements and Accolades:

5x Fielding Bible Award

30-30 Club (2018)

2018 AL Batting Champion

2016 Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award

6x Gold Glove Award

5x Silver Slugger Award

2019 All-MLB Second Team

2020 & 2022 All-MLB First Team

2018 AL MVP

6x MLB All-Star

2x World Series Champion

According to Spotrac, Mookie Betts has already earned over $106 million in salary and incentives in his first nine seasons. That total will balloon to over $408 million once his current contract expires.

Mookie Betts' professional bowling career

Aside from being a baseball player, Mookie Betts is also a professional bowler. He competed in the 2015 and 2017 editions of the PBA World Series of Bowling held in Reno, Nevada. He has bowled three perfect games, and his highest game in PBA competition came on November 20, 2017, when he scored a perfect 300 during the World Series of Bowling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts)

Mookie Betts endorsements

As for his endorsements, Betts doesn’t have that many deals despite his stature in MLB. He has partnered with brands like Axe Bat, Baden Sports and BODYARMOR.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts)

When the Red Sox traded him to the Dodgers, Betts bought a 9,267-square-feet mansion in Encino, Calif., for $7.6 million. The house contains nine bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a theater room, indoor gym, outdoor pool, basketball court, and many more.

At 30 years old, Mookie Betts is still in the prime of his career. There is no question that he is on the hunt for another World Series win with the Dodgers.

With all of that being said, were you surprised about Mookie Betts’ net worth in 2023?