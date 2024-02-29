Mookie Betts has already won two World Series championships and an MVP award. Yet, the Los Angeles Dodgers star's drive for greatness is still fully intact. Betts wants to continue establishing himself as a “legend“, something he told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Fox Sports.
Betts made sure to note that his primary motivation is his “family.” Then he revealed what energizes him on the baseball field.
“But then just a drive within myself just to be great,” Betts told Rosenthal. “I want to be great. When I’m done, I want you to remember not necessarily just the baseball player, but Mookie. I want to be a legend in the game.”
Mookie Betts, Dodgers preparing for big 2024 season
Betts and the Dodgers have high expectations for 2024. Los Angeles has performed well in the regular season over the past few years, but their struggles in the postseason have been concerning.
LA signed Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Teoscar Hernandez this past offseason. The Dodgers also acquired Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays. There is more pressure than ever on this Dodgers ball club to win the World Series in 2024.
Of course, the Dodgers will need the entire roster to step up. But the stars will anchor the team. Betts, Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman will lead the lineup, while Yamamoto, Glasnow, and Bobby Miller will set the tone in the rotation.
Mookie Betts will have a chance to fully pursue his goal of becoming a baseball legend. Adding a third World Series victory would impact his reputation to say the least. It also would not be surprising to see him win another MVP award soon.
Betts has already established himself as a superstar, but he's not content yet. Mookie Betts will continue to try to improve moving forward.