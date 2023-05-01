Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Mookie Betts has carved out a solid career as an outfielder in the MLB. He garnered six All-Star appearances, one AL MVP, six Golden Glove Awards, and two World Series championships. With a stellar career in the MLB, have you ever wondered how the Dodgers star lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Mookie Betts’ $10 million mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, California.

After playing several meaningful seasons with the Boston Red Sox, a trade to the Dodgers landed him in Los Angeles. To help him get settled, Betts purchased a 9,267 square foot Encino mansion for $7.6 million, taking the property off the hands of UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly who first acquired it for $7 million. During that summer, Betts also inked a 12-year contract extension with the Dodgers, worth $365 million, However, fast forward to 2023, Betts is putting the same property on the market for a whopping $10 million.

Here are some photos of Mookie Betts’ $10 million mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Betts’ 9,267 square foot mansion includes nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Inside the mansion, the homeowner can enjoy a movie theater, an office, laundry rooms, guest bedrooms, a walk-in pantry, a modern kitchen, a decent-sized dining area, a master bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet and a lavish bathroom, and many other features.

Outside of the home, the property also includes a swimming pool, an inset spa, a fire-pit, and an outdoor kitchen. Moreover, outside of the mansion, the backyard also contains a guesthouse and a warehouse-like structure which contains a fitness center and basketball court. Furthermore, the homeowner can also enjoy using a pair of two-car garages, should he want to house a couple of his vehicles.

Given Betts’ decorated MLB career, it isn’t a surprise that the two time World Series Champion is also one of the highest paid baseball players in the league today. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betts has a net worth of $50 million. As a result, he shouldn’t have any trouble in affording to live a lavish lifestyle.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Mookie Betts’ $10 million mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, California.