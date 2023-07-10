Remember when someone used to mention Jordan and Pippen and your mind would jump to those great NBA championship runs they had together? Well apparently those were the good old days because now hearing those two names just brings to mind the recent and increasingly odd dating scandal simmering between the two families. For those who have mercifully remained out of the loop on the weirdness thus far, I'm sorry to burst your bubble but here's a rundown of where we're at: First, somehow Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen began dating Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan amidst a huge Michael and Scottie falling out stemming from Pippen's hurt feelings over his Bulls role being downplayed in the ESPN documentary The Last Dance. It probably didn't feel great that his ex-wife was dating Michael Jordan's son either. Plus Michael Jordan has made clear he doesn't approve of the relationship. (And his son Marcus didn't approve of his dad not approving). Then things got even more bizarre when Marcus and Larsa were photographed by TMZ very publicly engaging in some strange PDA involving a hookah on a date. Now, not to be outdone, TMZ has obtained photos of Scottie Pippen driving in Malibu with his own lady friend engaging in rather risqué public decorum.

With Scottie Pippen driving a black SUV and the mystery woman sitting in the back, she quite intentionally opened the window and lifted up her shirt, posing in her bra for the world to see. In the front seat, Scottie Pippen then flashed the peace sign, which makes about as much sense as anything else in this story. Whether this was retaliatory dating one-upping by Scottie Pippen and the woman, meant to antagonize Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, or the start of a beautiful and loving relationship remains to be determined — but something tells me the Jordan-Pippen family dating feud fiasco won't ever be a Hallmark movie.