There are not a lot of people who could scare Michael Jordan whenever he plays basketball. As the alpha dog wherever he went, it was normal for opposing players and some of his teammates to be afraid of him. However, two people managed to flip the script.
While most will assume that anyone from the bad boy Detroit Pistons era, Larry Bird, or Magic Johnson could put fear in Jordan, the two people that he was afraid of whenever he played basketball weren't even NBA players. Instead, they were people he met during his tenure at the University of North Carolina (UNC).
The two people Michael Jordan was afraid of on the basketball court.
In a time when people still called him “Mike Jordan,” he clearly wasn't the untouchable icon we know today. As a young athlete, you could understand why he was genuinely scared of his coach Dean Smith whenever he played.
It all started during one of Jordan's early practices for the Tar Heels. When Jordan tried to force his way by the baseline for a shot, Smith didn't hesitate to express his disappointment. This interaction, though seemingly harsh, was a pivotal moment for Jordan.
The fear of facing Smith's spurred him to improve his game and test his limits. While their dynamic eventually blossomed into a father-son-like bond, Jordan always made sure to stay on Smith's good side.
Surprisingly, the second individual who put fear in Jordan on the basketball court was another former Tar Heel: NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor. A name more commonly associated with football than basketball, Taylor, would occasionally visit his alma mater during the offseason to check on the team, have workouts, and play pickup basketball games.
Standing at 6'3″ and weighing 240 pounds, Taylor's imposing physique was enough to make anyone think twice. According to Jordan's former teammate Buzz Peterson, Michael Jordan looked rattled whenever he'd go up against Taylor. Aside from his size and unhinged demeanor, Peterson claims Taylor was one of the best defenders he'd ever seen, often guarding Jordan the full length of the court.
While these experiences during his college days were deemed moments of fear, they were crucial learning experiences that shaped Jordan's mentality and approach to the game.