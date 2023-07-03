Nobody believed Michael Jordan would love the idea of his son Marcus dating Larsa Pippen. Now we have confirmation of Jordan's feelings on the situation. The former Chicago Bulls superstar was asked by TMZ if he approves of Marcus and Larsa dating, to which he replied, “No.”

Video via NBA Central.

Perhaps Jordan was just making a joke to the media but his answer appeared to be straight-forward. If he was being serious, Jordan isn't fond of Marcus and Larsa's relationship. Again, this isn't all that surprising though.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen found plenty of success on the NBA court together while playing with the Bulls. Since their careers ended, however, they've had some drama with one another. Nevertheless, MJ clearly isn't a fan of his son dating Pippen's ex-wife.

Larsa Pippen previously addressed her relationship with Marcus Jordan, hinting that Jordan had given them the green light to date.

“Yeah, I feel like we're great, yeah,” Larsa said, via TMZ. “I feel like — we've spent holidays together and it's good. We're in a great place.”

Their 16-year age difference also hasn't presented an obstacle in their relationship according to Larsa, as Larsa is 48 and Marcus is 32.

It will be interesting to see if Marcus or Larsa will address Michael Jordan's most recent comment in reference to their relationship. Even if they don't plan on reacting, there's a good chance the question will come up at some point in the future.

This will be an entertaining story to follow moving forward.