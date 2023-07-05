After Michael Jordan told the press he didn't approve of his son dating Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan responded. Pippen is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen and former Chicago Bulls player who has recently been embroiled in drama between Jordan and him. Marcus confirmed that, actually, he does have his father's approval.

“We spent Thanksgiving together last year, and my family loves her. They think she's great,” Marcus Jordan told Entertainment Tonight of Larsa Pippen. “And ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I'm happy, they're happy with whoever I’m dating.”

“Everybody had an opinion at first,” he said. “I think there was some shock and interest early on, but I think that was the whole point of us trying to spend some family time together during the holidays.”

“At least for me, if we're gonna be in the media, I kind of need to introduce you to my mom and my mom's side and my dad's side,” Marcus recalled telling Pippen. “And so, I think that went well and so far, so good.”

“We got the Michael Jordan stamp of approval on Larsa,” ET asked to which Marcus confirmed, “Yeah, oh yeah.”

This comes after Michael was asked if he approved of his son's relationship with Scottie Pippen's ex wife. He initially laughed it off, but after being pressed, the basketball legend answered: “No!”

The drama between Scottie and Michael, which might have led to the straightforward response, began after the former's controversial take on the latter's early career: “I seen Michael Jordan play before I came to play with the Bulls. You guys seen him play, he was a horrible player. He was horrible to play with, he was all one-on-one, he's shooting bad shots. All of a sudden, we become a team and we start winning, everybody forgot who he was.”