Last month, the NBA officially approved a new rule that states any player who flops in the 2023-24 season will receive a technical foul. And by no surprise, there are already odds out at BetOnline who could be handed the first tech for faking a foul: Marcus Smart.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard, who was traded by the Boston Celtics in the offseason, is known for flopping. So is Draymond Green and LeBron James, who aren't far behind Smart in the odds.

Take a look at the top-10:

Marcus Smart +700

Draymond Green +750

LeBron James +800

James Harden +1000

Chris Paul +1000

Trae Young +1200

Kyrie Irving +1200

Fred VanVleet +1200

Joel Embiid +1400

Russell Westbrook +1400

Smart has been fined thousands of dollars for flopping over the years. It's common knowledge he's one to always hit the hardwood for no apparent reason, trying to sell a foul. Things won't be any different with his new team.

Draymond meanwhile, who is known for his defensive prowess, is in the same category. He often likes to flop and that's probably a big reason refs aren't always on his side.

If you're planning to bet on this prop at all, putting a little bit of money down on two or three of the top options is probably best. We're talking about some small bets.

Marcus Smart should also get a lot of opportunities to start his Grizzlies tenure due to Ja Morant's suspension and will be seen as one of their most important players on both ends of the floor. It will be very interesting to see how this new flopping rule affects the number of players who try to fake fouls.