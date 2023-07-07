The Memphis Grizzlies recently acquired guard Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics in a three-team trade. Smart played a pivotal role for Boston during his tenure with the Celtics, especially on defense. The Grizzlies new guard was asked about Ja Morant's suspension during a press conference following the trade.

“Ja is a very special player… he's very important to this team,” Smart said, via Celtics on NBC Sports Boston. “For us to do anything great, we're going to need Ja… As a competitor, I love to push guys to their limit… I've done it over in Boston… I want to be able to have that same relationship with Ja. Like I said, he's a great player and we're going to need him to do what we want to do.”

2023 Grizzlies: Smart addition, Morant's suspension

The addition of Smart is important. Morant is set to serve a 25-game suspension for allegedly flashing a gun on social media for a second time. As Smart stated, Morant is a “special player.” He's arguably one of the best players in the entire NBA, but has dealt with off-court concerns. His absence will leave a hole on the roster, one that Smart will try to help fill.

Smart is a capable offensive player, but is primarily known for his defensive prowess. The former Defensive Player of the Year will provide energy for this Grizzlies team. If Memphis can find a way to survive the first portion of the season without their best player, the Grizzlies will be contenders again once Morant returns.