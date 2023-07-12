The NBA's Board of Governors has approved two new rule changes for the 2023-34 NBA season, addressing coach's challenges and flopping, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The first rule change is that, in the event that a coach's first challenge is successful, that team will be rewarded with a second challenge. This is how challenges work in the NFL, and it does make more sense. If the officials get a call wrong, a coach should not be penalized for fixing that by losing his challenge.

In theory, a team shouldn't lose its challenge until they unsuccessfully challenge a call, but that would slow the pace of the game too much. One additional challenge seems like a nice middle ground.

The catch is that a team must have a timeout in order to call a challenge. If the first challenge is successful, the team will retain its timeout. During a second challenge, the team loses a timeout regardless of whether it is successful or not.

The second rule change is that flopping calls will result in a penalty. If the officials determine that a player flops in game, the opposing team will be given a technical free throw.

“Referees will not be required to stop live play to call a flopping violation,” the NBA's official release said. “If necessary (for example, to avoid stopping live play while the offensive team has an immediate scoring opportunity), the officials will wait until the next neutral opportunity to stop live play to administer the flopping penalty. After the penalty free throw, the league’s resumption of play principles will apply, meaning that the team with actual or imminent possession when play was stopped will be awarded possession when play resumes.”