Despite the Houston Rockets' recent troubles with closing out games, Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. led their team in a 126-119 win against the Indiana Pacers. Durant (30 points) and Smith Jr. combined for 51 points on 21-of-36 attempts, including 16 rebounds, and seven assists, as Smith Jr. secured a double-double against the Pacers.

After the win, Durant revealed how he's been helping Smith Jr. unlock his offense, per Rockets sideline reporter Vanessa Richardson.

“We're going to need that moving forward. Me & Bari have talked a lot about us taking the shots we want to take, not letting the defense dictate what we do out there, and using our length, using our size to get shots off,” Durant said. “Bari has just been tough to stop down in that post, knocking down those threes, doing everything for us. So, we're going to need that from him.”

The Rockets have won three consecutive games.