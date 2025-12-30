While Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has been the subject of trade rumors, head coach Steve Kerr is telling him to stay ready for when his name is called. Kerr admits Kuminga's situation isn't ideal, but isn't ruling out change, he said, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

“It's tough because he's not really a short-minute player. I played a bunch of guys eight, ten minutes,” Kerr said. “JK is a guy who needs his rhythm. He's not a Gui [Santos], who's going to come in or Pat [Spencer], and just fly around, and play with great energy for four minutes, and come out. He needs some rhythm. He always has to stay ready.

“There's a pathway here, but right now, it's not there. But things change quickly in the NBA.”

While Kerr admits Kuminga is in a tough spot, he hasn't talked about extending the veteran's minutes anytime soon.