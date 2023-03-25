The Brooklyn Nets might be having the strangest season of any team that is headed to the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Nets went from contending for a championship to rebuilding the roster by trading Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. Unlike most teams that become sellers midseason, Brooklyn’s record was so good that the team—try as it might—hasn’t fallen out of the playoff bracket.

The Nets were 32-20 and the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference standings when they traded Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. Brooklyn has since gone 7-14 but only fallen to the No. 7 seed. The Nets are atop the bracket for the play-in tournament. Brooklyn only trails the No. 6 seed Miami Heat by a half-game and the No. 5 seed New York Knicks by two games.

Mikal Bridges has been a pleasant surprise, averaging 26.8 points per game in March. Overall, Brookyln’s wing-heavy rotation has made for one of the worst offensive teams in the league.

With nine games left in the regular season, the Nets still have time to move up one spot in the standings and clinch a berth in the 2023 NBA playoffs. If Brooklyn continues its downward slide, the Nets might be headed for an even more difficult first-round matchup or a nightmare seeding scenario. What exactly would the Nets’ nightmare scenario look like?

Nets fall to the No. 9 seed in standings

It will be hard enough for this Nets team to win one game in the play-in tournament to clinch a spot in the 2023 NBA playoffs. If Brooklyn falls to ninth in the East and must go 2-0 in the tournament to reach the postseason, the Nets’ playoff chances could quickly disappear.

Slipping two spots in the standings would indeed be the Nets’ nightmare scenario because of how poorly the team would have to play in order for it to become a reality. Brooklyn has a somewhat comfortable three-game lead over the No. 8 seed Atlanta Hawks. The No. 9 seed Toronto Raptors are 3.5 games behind the Nets with eight games left on their schedule.

Brooklyn is on a five-game losing streak. Toronto has won four of its last six games. The Nets have to stop the bleeding to avoid a disastrous final two weeks of the season.

The Nets are currently in line to host the Hawks in a play-in tournament game with the No. 7 seed in the playoff bracket on the line. Even if the two teams swap spots in the standings, the matchup will remain the same, only it will move from Brooklyn to Atlanta. The loser will host a second play-in game for a shot at the final playoff spot.

First-round series vs. the Bucks

If the Nets stay out of the No. 9 seed and win their first play-in tournament game, they’ll probably face the Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics in a first-round series. Brooklyn would be a long shot to upset either team, but at least the Nets have challenged both teams in recent weeks. The Nets mounted a 28-point comeback to beat the Celtics 115-105 on March 3. On Feb. 11, Philadelphia needed a comeback of its own to survive in Brooklyn 101-98.

The Nets have had no such luck against the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee is the No. 1 seed in the East and likely headed for a first-round matchup with the last team in the conference that clinches a playoff berth.

On Feb. 28, Milwaukee dismissed Brooklyn 118-104. On March 9, the Bucks beat the Nets 118-113 without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Brooklyn has had no answers for Antetokounmpo in two games. The two-time MVP is averaging 34.0 points, 14.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists against the Nets. Antetokounmpo is also shooting 61.5% from the field.

The Bucks are the NBA’s top defensive team, allowing fewer than 110 points per 100 possessions. Over the last 15 games, the new-look Nets rank only ahead of the tanking Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs in offensive efficiency. A Milwaukee defense featuring Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday could have its way with Brooklyn in a four-game series.