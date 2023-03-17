Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

Even before the massive trade that sent him to the Brooklyn Nets, many in the hobby thought there is little room for Mikal Bridges’ stock to grow in the NBA card market. Turns out, the Eastern Conference team is the ideal situation for the young wing to thrive in. But as it turns out, he’s not the only one blossoming as the regular season winds down to give way to the playoffs. We take a look below at Bridges and 5 other breakout players to look out for in the hobby.

Mikal Bridges and 5 breakout players with NBA cards to look out for in the market

6. Lauri Markkanen

Thanks to injuries and playing behind established number-one options with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, Lauri Markkanen didn’t really have the chance to stand out and show everyone what he can do. Before his All-Star breakout season, the most productive stage of his career occurred back during his sophomore campaign when the forward averaged 18.7 points, 9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. Since then, it has been downhill for his numbers, even when getting more minutes in Cleveland than with the Bulls.

And while a lot of NBA card collectors thought he was going to fade into obscurity after being traded to the Utah Jazz, the opposite happened. In 62 games this season, the Finnisher is notching 25.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. Although the Jazz have slid down the Western Conference, things could have been much worse if Markkanen wasn’t on the roster. With his breakout campaign this year, plus a strong chance to bag the Most Improved Award, Lauri Markkanen’s most popular NBA rookie card, his 2017-18 Panini Prizm Silver encased in a PSA 10 slab, has gone up to $144 just this month.

5. Jaren Jackson Jr.

There’s a good reason why the Memphis Grizzlies are among the top teams in the West. While most NBA card collectors think it’s solely because of Ja Morant, there’s a whole lot more than meets the eye, thanks to Jaren Jackson Jr.’s impressive performance on the defensive end of things.

While most in the hobby have given up on him due to constant encounters with various injuries over the past few years, this season has been an eye-opener on all fronts. With averages of 17 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and a league-leading 3.1 blocks per game, Jackson is proving that the Grizzlies’ playoff campaign isn’t just about one man alone. His PSA 10 Panini Prizm Silver rookie card is also getting in on the action as it’s valued at $103 these days.

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

For several years now, a lot of people dismissed the outrageous potential of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander by saying playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder won’t amount to anything. This season, though, SGA is putting up video game numbers every night on the court while playing hard on both ends. His All-Star season this year is comprised of the dynamic guard notching 31.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.7 steals, and a single block per game, making him one of the surprising members of the 2018 Class, along with Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges.

As a result, the Thunder have certainly progressed this year, as compared to past seasons where they constantly looked up from the bottom of the Western Conference. They have a 34-35 record, which places them in 9th place in the West, and within striking distance from a spot in the play-in tournament. Their current success, of course, can be attributed to Gilgeous-Alexander’s leadership. Not surprising, though, is his PSA 10 Panini Prizm Silver rookie card performing well at $369 over at eBay, thanks to his breakout performance this year.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

3. De’Aaron Fox

The Sacramento Kings have always struggled longer than anyone can remember these days. With a playoff drought that will make any fan lose hope, there’s really nothing to look forward to when it comes to this team. Surprisingly, though, the tables have turned and the Kings are now on their way to their first playoff appearance since last playing in it last 2006. And while the trade for Domantas Sabonis helped a lot, De’Aaron Fox’s stellar performance this season is the key driving Sacramento’s offense as they surge toward the postseason.

In 61 games this season, Fox is posting 25.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.2 steals. The All-Star guard’s efficiency is also proving doubters wrong as he’s hitting 51% from the field while boasting a 3.1 rating on the offensive end of the court. These numbers, plus the King’s surprising 2nd place 41-27 record in the West, is more than enough to catapult Fox’s PSA 10 Panini Prizm Silver rookie card to $240 on eBay.

2. Jalen Brunson

It’s so easy for NBA card collectors to lose sight of Jalen Brunson, especially since he played for several seasons under the shadow of Luka Doncic. After leaving the Dallas Mavericks, though, the point guard has broken out of the mold and is proving to everyone how he can help shift the momentum toward the New York Knicks’ favor. As it stands, Brunson has been essential to the Knicks’ season as the franchise is currently in 5th place in the Eastern Conference with a 41-30 record.

For his part, Brunson has been playing on another level by posting averages of 238. points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists on a nightly basis. His efficiency on the floor, especially the guard’s 41% success rate from beyond the arc, has elevated the Knicks’ offense, helping them surge through the standings. Thanks to his breakout performance this year, Brunson’s PSA 10 Panini Prizm Silver NBA rookie card has jumped up to $170 in the market.

1. Mikal Bridges

It’s no surprise Mikal Bridges is a problem when it comes to the defensive end of the court. Even though he has shown flashes of offensive brilliance throughout his stint with the Phoenix Suns, it’s still his defense and durability that made him stand out. Now that he’s playing for the Brooklyn Nets, Bridges is finally putting it all out on the floor as he’s showing everyone what he can do as the number-one option for his squad.

In the 56 games he played for the Suns, Bridges averaged 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals. After the trade that sent him to Brooklyn, he has raised those numbers to 26.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and a single steal per game. He’s also shooting at an efficient 50% from the field, 45% from deep, and 89% from the free throw line. And while some view the loss of Kevin Durant as a big blow, gaining Bridges might possibly be the bigger win for the Nets. That’s why his Panini PSA 10 Prizm Silver rookie card has gone up to $149, which is now a better place than the level of obscurity he was in a couple of months ago in the hobby.

Those looking for great guys not named Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, or Jayson Tatum can do well with these rising stars. As long as collectors keep an eye on their games and the corresponding prices in the market, there’ll be some profit to be made for NBA card collectors here.