Do you remember when Kyrie Irving said that he had no intention of leaving Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets? He uttered these words just last summer when he opted into his player option with the Nets for the 2022-23 season. Well, little did we know that that promise actually had an expiration date.

Kyrie pretty much went back on his word a few days ago when he suddenly demanded a trade away from the Nets. He eventually got his wish as the Dallas Mavericks pounced on the opportunity to trade for a player who they feel will take their squad to the next level.

Irving has now decided to break his silence with regard to his decision to jump ship and abandon not only his former team but perhaps more significantly, his good buddy Kevin Durant. The enigmatic point guard started off by explaining how their union with the Nets came to be:

“We came together about 2018/19, kinda when that Finals happened,” Kyrie said. “We weren’t coming together planning what team we were going to go (to). We just had goals together. And it wasn’t just as a duo. We were seeing ourselves as savants in the culture that we wanted to teach the youngins.”

Kyrie then admitted that as much as KD and himself wanted their partnership in Brooklyn to flourish, it just wasn’t meant to be:

“It just didn’t work out,” Irving continued. “We still remain brothers, but it is a business at the end of the day, as we always say. I gotta look out for my family, and ultimately, I want to be at peace every time I come into work rather than things hanging over my head.”

For his part, Kevin Durant hasn’t really spoken out about this sudden turn of events. He has always been supportive of Kyrie amid all the drama this man has been through these past couple of years, so I guess it would be safe to assume that he would feel the same way about Irving now. Kyrie did say that they still remain brothers at this point, so perhaps we can take his word for it. Obviously, it will be very interesting to hear what KD actually has to say once he comes out with his statement on the blockbuster trade.