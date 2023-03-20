Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Even Giannis Antetokounmpo himself couldn’t believe that he is now the Milwaukee Bucks’ all-time leader in games played. So much so that he even dropped a rather hilarious reaction to his new franchise record.

On Sunday against the Toronto Raptors, Antetokounmpo appeared in his 712th game with the Bucks, breaking a tie with Junior Bridgeman for the most games played in franchise history. The Greek Freak now owns plenty of Milwaukee records, including most points, assists, blocks and triple-doubles to name a few.

After learning of his achievement, Antetokounmpo laughed at himself and hinted that it was an absolute surprise. Considering how he started and how relaxed he is, Giannis certainly didn’t expect that he would have such an incredible legacy with the Bucks.

“This guy has played the most Bucks games ever! Thank you GOD I’m blessed,” Giannis said alongside a laughing and mind-blown emoji, as well as some photos of him.

This guy has played the most Bucks games ever! 😂🤯 Thank you GOD I’m blessed 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ty2sF1kfiI — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 20, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on his way to becoming the greatest Bucks player of all time. He is only 28 years old, and with plenty of basketball left in him, he is bound to break and set more Milwaukee records in this season and the next.

Sure enough, however, Antetokounmpo’s focus is not only on winning individual accolades with the team. He is in search of his second NBA title with the team and the Bucks’ third overall. Should he be able to bring another Larry O’Brien Trophy to Milwaukee, no one will ever doubt his status as Milwaukee’s true GOAT.