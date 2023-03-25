Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Ben Simmons will remain out for the Brooklyn Nets after it was revealed that he has a nerve impingement in his back. He has missed the team’s last 15 games due to back and knee injuries, and it appears likely that he’ll be sidelined for the rest of the campaign due to the latest setback.

Sure enough, the update on Simmons’ injury went viral and created a lot of buzz around NBA circles. While many are sympathetic of what he’s going through, others couldn’t help but feel disappointed of what has become of him and his NBA career.

“The entire Ben Simmons saga is very sad,” Dan Pfeiffer of Pod Save America said.

“This guy cannot catch a f**kin break! Holy s**t man! Come on! Like why?!?” another commenter said.

Bryan Toporek of Bleacher Report added, “Back injuries suck. Hope Ben can finally get healthy this summer.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As mentioned, many others have some harsh comments for the Nets’ point-forward. Several Twitter users mocked him for the injury and questioned his mentality, while some predict that his career is over and that Brooklyn is going to cut him soon.

“Notably, this injury is unrelated to Simmons’ lack of spine and absence of heart,” a critic said. Another one claimed, “Nerve impingement? Nah bro just nervous.”

Another detractor said, “10-12 months away from “The Nets and Ben Simmons have mutually agreed to part ways.”

It remains to be seen what’s next for Simmons after his latest injury. Hopefully, though, he gets back to 100 percent health and recapture his old dominant form that made him a three-time All-Star.