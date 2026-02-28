Dusty May and the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines went viral for their postgame expressions following their 84-70 win over No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini on Friday night.

May is going through the eighth season of his head coaching career, his second with the Wolverines. He has enjoyed his best regular season to date, having the program in the conversation of being serious national championship contenders.

Michigan has racked up multiple ranked wins, and its win over Illinois was no different. Not only that, but the Wolverines also secured the Big Ten regular-season title with two games to spare.

The squad celebrated the win after the game, but May and his players garnered attention with their expressions during the broadcast interview on FOX. This was especially the case for May, who had a poker face while the interviewer asked questions to his players.

“We made some shots, which helped our spacing and spread them out a little bit. But what an amazing group to work with every day,” May said postgame.

Dusty May and the Wolverines are something else 😂 @umichbball pic.twitter.com/5abG4bvO36 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 28, 2026

How Dusty May, Michigan performed against Illinois

Dusty May and No. 3 Michigan continue to be on a roll as one of the best squads in the country, taking down No. 10 Illinois.

Three players scored in double-digits for Michigan. Aday Mara led the way with 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. He shot 8-of-9 from the field and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line. Morez Johnson Jr. came next with 19 points and 11 rebounds, Yaxel Lendeborg had 16 points and seven rebounds, while LJ Cason provided nine points and two assists.

Michigan improved to a 27-2 overall record on the season, going 17-1 in its Big Ten matchups. They control the top spot in the conference standings, being above the Michigan State Spartans and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The No. 3 Wolverines will look forward to their last two matchups of conference play. They are first on the road when they face the Iowa Hawkeyes on March 5 at 8 p.m. ET before hosting the No. 13 Michigan State Spartans on March 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET.